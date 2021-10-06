 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers offers reward for info on Buffalo bank robber
Crime Stoppers WNY bank robberies
Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers WNY

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information that will lead to the arrest of a man involved in a series of four bank robberies spanning from Sept. 3 to Oct. 1 in Buffalo.

A security camera image of the suspect was released.

Those with information that may lead to an arrest or indictment of the individual involved in the bank robberies are being urged to call Crime Stoppers WNY at 867-6161, or submit information through the "Buffalo Tips" smartphone app.

