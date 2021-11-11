 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers offering reward of up to $2,500 for information on armed robbery
Crime Stoppers offering reward of up to $2,500 for information on armed robbery

Crime Stoppers WNY robbery and shooting
Courtesy of Crime Stoppers WNY

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for an armed robbery on Oct. 30 in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Philadelphia and Ontario streets.

Those with information are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 867-6161, or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app "Buffalo Tips" from either the Apple or Android store.

