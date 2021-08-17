Crime causes closure of branch of Niagara Falls' iconic DiCamillo Bakery

Two years ago, a pair of robberies at the Pine Avenue location of DiCamillo Bakery led to demands from Niagara Falls elected officials and business owners for enhanced police patrols to make the Little Italy area safer.
But since that April 2019 news conference, the DiCamillo store at 1700 Pine Ave. was robbed three more times and burglarized once.
A would-be robber with a knife Sunday morning was no match for a bakery clerk with "a large piece of bakery equipment," Niagara Falls police reported.
The last straw came at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when a male with a handgun allegedly robbed the store two hours after its private security guard had left for the day.
Company vice president Matthew DiCamillo, who was called by the store manager, downloaded surveillance video and gave it to Falls police, who arrested a 17-year-old suspect about an hour later.
"It was scary for our clerks to say the least. I don't blame them for having been so scared and traumatized afterward," DiCamillo said in an interview Tuesday. "As an employer, our responsibility is to keep them safe. This was a decision we had to make at this time."
Mayor Robert M. Restaino said he had information that the robbery suspect had been arrested twice recently and was released by City Court under terms of New York's bail reform law. The suspect's name was not disclosed because he is subject to the state's "Raise the Age" law.
The closure of the store, which had been open since 1986, was announced in a Facebook post late Monday afternoon that duplicated the contents of a message taped to the front door.
"Until further notice, the DiCamillo family has reluctantly decided to close this 1700 Pine Ave. location. At this time, our first priority is the safety of our great employees," the posting said.
Few businesses are as identified with Niagara Falls' tradition and lifestyle as DiCamillo, which has been turning out Italian bread and other bakery products in the city for 101 years.
"It's a business that is sort of symbolic of the whole business spirit of the City of Niagara Falls," Restaino said. "It's a family that is steeped in its tradition here. I'm saddened by it. My intent is to speak with the family further to see if there are ways in which we can assist in coming up with a method to perhaps reopen that storefront."
Although DiCamillo's four other locations include two in the Falls, the shutdown on Pine Avenue was a disappointment for many.
This is absolutely disgusting," the owners of the Little Bakery in the Falls wrote on Facebook. Two men have been charged with felony burglaries at Little Bakery's Elmwood Avenue store in the past two years.
"These hard-working people have been serving us all since 1986 in this location. Now they have to close because people don't want to work, they just want to rob and steal from these hard-working people. I am truly disgusted after hearing this," the Little Bakery post said.
"Every time a business decides that it can't continue its business, obviously it's a blow," Restaino said. "We want to try and make sure our businesses are able to continue to operate."
A Niagara Falls councilman and the president of a business group held a news conference Tuesday to demand "saturation patrols" to combat crime, which they said has ranked the Falls as upstate New York's most dangerous city.
As then-Police Superintendent Thomas J. Licata did after the April 2019 news conference, Restaino said official crime statistics belie the notion that Pine Avenue is especially dangerous.
"The city has in fact continued its patrols in that area. Statistically, the reported crime has lowered," the mayor said.
Restaino said he received a Police Department report Monday that said since the beginning of 2019, there have been 55 police calls in the vicinity of 1700 Pine.
"Most of them were for a premises check," Restaino said. "I don't know how far the circumference is for that."
Councilman William Mennedy II, who called the 2019 news conference, blamed the city administration for not heeding his calls to do more to stem the crime in Niagara Falls. He cited "a misguided course that has left Niagara Falls with an underfunded, badly-equipped, short-on-manpower police department."
"I can't blame DiCamillo's for closing. They've endured so many of these robberies over the last few years," said Anthony Poletti, owner of Marketside Restaurant and president of the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, a business owners' group.
He said one of the reasons for crime on Pine Avenue is the high number of vacant storefronts.
"That's our best avenue, to repopulate the area," Poletti said. "City leadership, they don't seem to have anything to say. A couple of years ago we had that press conference, but it doesn't seem like they changed any of their techniques."
DiCamillo said it became difficult to find people to work at the Pine Avenue store, which cut its schedule about half a year ago to four days a week – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
"The sentiment from our employees had been felt from those earlier robberies," DiCamillo said. "We had a lot of employees not want to work there."
He said Pine Avenue is the only one of the DiCamillo locations to be victimized by crime recently.
"That part of town in general has seen too much crime," DiCamillo said.
He said his family patronizes the local stores and restaurants, but all the same, "There's times when the area feels less safe than what we remember when we were younger."
He said about 10 people worked at the Pine Avenue site, and they will be reassigned within the bakery chain.
"The staff that we did have that were courageous enough and committed to that store were wonderful," DiCamillo said. "After this last one, I can't ask any more of them."
Restaino said he wants to talk to the DiCamillos about steps that could help them to reopen at 1700 Pine Ave., but DiCamillo said he isn't sure if that will happen.
"Not to sound arrogant or cocky, but we have been there through all the good times on Pine Avenue. No one would like to see it come back and prosper more than us. We care about it very deeply, but the current situation is such where we felt like this was a necessary move for our employees," DiCamillo said.