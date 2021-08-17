Crime causes closure of branch of Niagara Falls' iconic DiCamillo Bakery

He said one of the reasons for crime on Pine Avenue is the high number of vacant storefronts.

"That's our best avenue, to repopulate the area," Poletti said. "City leadership, they don't seem to have anything to say. A couple of years ago we had that press conference, but it doesn't seem like they changed any of their techniques."

DiCamillo said it became difficult to find people to work at the Pine Avenue store, which cut its schedule about half a year ago to four days a week – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

"The sentiment from our employees had been felt from those earlier robberies," DiCamillo said. "We had a lot of employees not want to work there."

He said Pine Avenue is the only one of the DiCamillo locations to be victimized by crime recently.

"That part of town in general has seen too much crime," DiCamillo said.

He said his family patronizes the local stores and restaurants, but all the same, "There's times when the area feels less safe than what we remember when we were younger."

He said about 10 people worked at the Pine Avenue site, and they will be reassigned within the bakery chain.