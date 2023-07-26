The morning after a quadruple shooting in Buffalo two years ago that took the life of a 3-year-old boy, an analyst from the Erie Crime Analysis Center set out to identify the silver SUV seen leaving the scene.

She dug into video footage from Buffalo Police Department pole cameras, records from the state Department of Motor Vehicles and data from city police license plate readers.

About four hours later, and roughly 12 hours after the shooting, the analyst had her answer: a silver Ford Escape, with a sunroof, roof rack and license plate KGY 5436, registered to a Cheektowaga woman, who earlier this year was convicted of being behind the wheel at the time and an accomplice in the deadly violence.

That is just one example of how the Erie Crime Analysis Center, part of a network of 10 centers across the state, has helped local law enforcement agencies.

Even as recently as about five years ago, state officials had to work to convince some in law enforcement to participate in the state’s network, said Rossana Rosado, commissioner of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

But that hesitation has largely evaporated, Rosado said.

“We say ‘CAC,’ people want it,” she said.

That is because, like in the case of the July 2021 quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive, it is a resource that has proven valuable.

How it works

At present, the state network covers 40 of the 57 counties outside of New York City, according to the Division of Criminal Justice Services. The state plans to add a new center in New York City.

Police agencies request the center’s help for information on individual investigations. The center also tracks trends that can help agencies in deciding how to deploy resources.

The Erie Crime Analysis Center, located in Buffalo Police headquarters, serves police agencies in Erie, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties. The Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center, located in Niagara Falls Police headquarters, serves agencies in Niagara and Orleans counties.

The staff at the centers include crime analysts and law enforcement personnel assigned as analysts by participating agencies. Not all staff are full time. Some agencies send personnel to the centers one day a week.

Most analyst positions are funded by state grants funds provided to colleges, and those employees get paid by the grant recipients. The state also contracts with the John F. Finn Institute for Public Safety in Albany for analysts.

In the Erie center, that means a staff of 18, including representatives of the Buffalo Police Department, State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheektowaga Police, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the New York National Guard’s Counterdrug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program. Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority and the City of Buffalo have liaisons to the center.

The analysis centers have access to more than 450 sources of data, including a variety of police agency records, as well as information from Department of Motor Vehicles, sex offender data, corrections records and traffic tickets, said Janine Kava, public information director for the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Through the DEA, the centers get access to data on drug overdoses.

All police agencies in the state can make requests for information from the centers, even if they haven’t agreed to share their own agency’s data.

Analysts work closely with officers and detectives and can provide police with answers and information out in the field. They can track social media, research a person’s background and look for trends in crime data.

Police say the work of the analysts frees up detectives to focus on field work, such as canvassing and interviewing.

“It’s one-stop shopping,” said Erie center Director Dennis J. Richards, former chief of detectives for Buffalo Police.

The latest state budget includes $15 million for the operations at the centers, a figure Gov. Kathy Hochul pushed to raise from $8 million, according to the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Seven of the state’s centers, including in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, will be getting direct access to a tool to help solve shootings.

Three of the state’s centers already have the ability to access the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, a national database that can find links in episodes of gun violence by comparing digital images of spent shell casings.

The Erie County Central Police Services forensic lab already has a NIBIN terminal, but forensic labs, in general, prioritize processing evidence from shooting cases that result in injury or death, according to state officials.

Having this tool at the crime analysis centers will allow a greater ability to process evidence from scenes of gunfire where no one is shot. And finding potential matches will take between 24 to 48 hours, compared with up to a month or more in many cases now.

Officials are hoping to have all the centers up and running with the tool sometime this fall.

The state opened its first four centers in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany – places selected because of the prevalence of gun violence in those communities, state officials said. The Buffalo facility opened in 2008.

Niagara County center

The Niagara center, which opened in January 2016, has a staff of nine when all positions are filled. There are plans to expand into new space with the capacity for up to 15 staffers.

Larry Eggert, former Lockport police chief, became the center’s director in January 2022.

Niagara’s staff includes analysts, as well as representatives from Niagara Falls Police, Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the National Guard’s Counterdrug Task Force and the DEA’s HIDTA program.

The Niagara center typically receives between 400 and 500 requests for assistance from law enforcement agencies per month, Eggert said.

The Niagara center played an important role in the investigation and conviction of two men for the fatal shooting of Ahmad “Poppy” Alsaid, owner of the Bridgeway Market in Niagara Falls on the night before Thanksgiving in 2018, authorities said.

It was a crime scene where the assailants had left no physical evidence. The robbers covered their faces, so no witnesses could identify them, said Niagara Falls Police Detective Capt. John Conti, who heads the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

But the center’s staff had the technical expertise to sift through large amounts of data, including cellphone location data, to help track the suspects’ “electronic footprint,” Conti said.

“They were able to take that information and sort through it and be able to put it in a format that was organized that we could use to our advantage,” Conti said.

But it is not like the movies or TV, where specific details are provided by third parties quickly and simply, he said.