A credit card skimmer was found at a register at the Walmart in Niagara Falls on Friday night, according to a city police report.

An employee at the Military Road store found the device, used to steal credit card information, on top of the existing credit card machine, according to the report.

The employee, who told police the devices have been found at other stores in the area, said store management would review sales records to determine how many customers may have been scammed.