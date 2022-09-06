Crash results in weapons and drug charges against Akron man

A crash last week led to the arrest of an Akron man on weapons and drug charges, state police in Clarence reported Tuesday.

Justin J. Blasko, 33, was arraigned in Newstead Town Court on counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while his ability was impaired by drugs.

Troopers who were called to the crash scene last Wednesday on South Newstead Road in the Town of Akron reported that Blasko apparently was showing signs of impairment.

According to the report, troopers found a Rock River Arms assault rifle in Blasko's vehicle, along with high-capacity magazines, narcotics and a large amount of ammunition.

He was taken to the state police station in Clarence, where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert from the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Following arraignment, he was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.