All lanes of the southbound side of I-190 near Sheridan Drive were closed at about 11:30 a.m. due to a crash, multiple traffic reporting sites said.

A NITTEC camera of the area showed traffic at a standstill at noon with some cars turning around and driving the wrong way to get off the highway.

Total Traffic Buffalo was also reporting that debris from the crash was affecting traffic on the northbound side between Sheridan and Ontario streets. There was an accident reported on that side but that was quickly cleared.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.