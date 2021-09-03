Covid outbreak at Niagara County Jail halts visits, court trips

About 25 inmates and three employees in the Niagara County Jail have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past couple of weeks, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Friday.

The outbreak has led to quarantines of inmates, a halt to visitation and the resumption of some virtual court sessions for incarcerated suspects.

Filicetti said one inmate has been in the hospital for the past three days.

"We always seem to follow the community trend, and right now the community trend is inching up," the sheriff said.

In its weekly Covid update on Wednesday, Niagara County announced it had 271 new Covid cases in the previous seven days, including eight hospitalizations and two deaths. The county's positivity rate on Wednesday was 4%, and its seven-day average positivity rate was 3.7%.

Filicetti said he doesn't know how many of the people affected by the current outbreak were unvaccinated.

"We had a couple of cases a couple of weeks ago, so we did some testing. You do more testing, you find more cases," Filicetti said.

On July 27, the jail resumed in-person, noncontact visits with inmates, which had been stopped in March 2020. Visitation now has been halted again, Filiccetti said.