Joseph C. Bella III caught a break in federal court Wednesday when a judge lowered the maximum sentence he could face from 57 months to 46 months for his previous guilty pleas to wire fraud involving Covid-19 test kits and $253,000 in Covid-19-relief loans, and to possession of drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

But U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara decided to delay Bella’s sentencing until next Wednesday and asked attorneys to submit three-page statements outlining their positions before he passes judgment.

Buffalo man admits to fraud charges over Covid-19 test kits, relief aid A 49-year-old Buffalo man whom prosecutors previously called an associate of “mafia” and “organized crime” figures in Buffalo pleaded guilty Monday to drug, gun and Covid-19 fraud counts.

The defense has requested that Bella be sentenced to the time he's already served in jail, two years and nine days as of Wednesday. The prosecution wants Bella put behind bars for 46 months, in addition to making restitution on the loans.

Bella still owes $104,000 on the loans, but defense attorney Thomas J. Eoannou said the money is with clerk of the court.

Arcara agreed that the government’s calculation of a sentence of 46 to 57 months was erroneous based on claims that Bella abused his position of “trust” when selling the test kits by promising to provide customers with technical support.

Alleged organized crime associate faces new charges of Covid-19 fraud, money laundering Joseph C. Bella III, 48, is accused of running a company that made unauthorized purchases of Covid-19 test kits and then tried to sell them at nearly four times the price he paid for them.

The judge also determined that Bella should not receive extra time for hiding cocaine in the water tank of a toilet at his residence.

Based on the judge’s decisions, the new sentencing range is 37 to 46 months.

In apologizing on Wednesday, Bella told the judge the pandemic contributed to his crimes.

“Three years ago, I was living alone in quarantine. It was confusing. I was shaken and I was scared. I tried to line my pockets, and I’m sorry for that. I was drunk and high. I know I broke the law and I’m sorry,” said Bella, adding that in sobriety he now relies on yoga and meditation.

Eoannou portrayed Bella as an impulsive do-gooder who got carried away with thoughts of becoming rich by lying to obtain 5,000 Covid-19 test kits and overcharging customers. The government claimed he was price gouging by inflating the price of a test by 275%.

Feds cite link between longtime scammer and Buffalo organized crime Joseph C. Bella III “is absolutely not a member of any organized crime,” attorney Thomas J. Eoannou said. “I think the government is trying to connect dots that presently don’t exist.”

Drug use, the need to be ‘at the center of the action" and greed, the defense lawyer said, resulted in Bella making mistakes for which he has taken responsibility by pleading guilty to the five felony charges. Eoannou said that Bella originally faced a total of 25 felony charges, with many carrying maximum 20-year prison sentences.

Bella, Eoannou said, is ill and would not get proper medical care in prison. His ailments include a cyst on his brain that causes “suicidal headaches,” a precancerous throat condition, hypertension and nonalcohol related liver disease.

Bella also wants to be freed so that he can care for his ailing parents in Florida, the lawyer said.

Eoannou asked Arcara to not only consider Bella’s two years in jail to date, but, as well, the previous year in which he spent in pre-trial home confinement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Cooper pounced on that suggestion. He pointed out that while Bella was confined to his residence, he continued to commit crimes by lying on federal loan applications that resulted in him receiving the illegal loans.

“That was money that should have gone to legitimate businesses,” Cooper said.

Citing Bella’s long history of scams, Cooper said that in 2002 he started overcharging for the sale of iodine pills to thwart radiation poison after frightening the public with news of a “dirty bomb.” That emerged in the early days of the arrest of the Lackawanna Six, who had visited an al-Qaida training camp and met with Osama bin Laden. The New York State Attorney General fined Bella $2,500 and shut down the pill business.

In 2013, Bella agreed to pay $165,000 in restitution and penalties for illegal debt-collecting practices under a settlement with the New York State Attorney General. Two years later, the AG’s Office and Federal Trade Commission accused his debt collecting business of using lies and threats of arrest. Bella was fined $112,000 and barred from the debt collection industry.

Then, when the pandemic hit, Cooper said, Bella found yet another way to scam the public by purchasing Covid-19 test kits and selling them at the 275% mark-up. In addition, Bella lied that he had freezers to store the kits, doctors on staff working for him at his company, Medcor Staffing Inc., and could provide technical support to customers. That resulted in 5,000 desperately needed kits becoming unavailable to the public, the prosecutor said.

“This has been going on as a pattern during his life,” Cooper said.