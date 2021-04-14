Covid-19 shots on hold at Erie County jails as feds pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The nationwide pause on the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is having an impact on the Erie County Sheriff's Office's vaccination plans at the Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and Correctional Facility in Alden.

The sheriff's office Division of Correctional Health is enrolled in the state's vaccination program and was prepared to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said spokesman Scott Zylka.

Federal agencies recommended a pause while some extremely rare blood-clotting side effects were being investigated.

Sheriff's officials had planned to offer the J&J vaccine "to inmates on a voluntary basis, just as the office does with flu vaccines," Zylka said.

The jails had decided to use the J&J vaccine in consultation with correctional health personnel and the county Health Department.

"The one-dose vaccine was the best option for an ever-changing population where individuals are admitted to jail but could be released before a second dose could be administered. This would cause logistical issues for the health departments after an individual’s release from custody," Zylka said.

The Sheriff's Office is now waiting a decision from the FDA about the J&J vaccine.

Covid-19 has sickened nearly 400,000 people in the nation's prisons and jails, according to the Marshall Project, which has been tracking the spread of the virus among incarcerated people. In late March, a judge ordered the state to offer vaccinations at all prisons and jails to help stop the spread of the virus.

Maki Becker

