Court suggests new trial in 2016 fraud case involving radio station in Iraq

To satisfy the member nations that donate money, the U.N. insists every dollar be spent on the designated project, the appeals judges said, and the pair had agreed to provide rigorous record-keeping as a condition of the grant but did not.

Said the ruling: “Based on the record, we conclude that there was sufficient evidence to support the government’s theory of fraudulent intent: that from the outset the defendants never intended to use the entirety of the $500,000 grant or the $350,000 that they actually received on VOW, but rather they intended to divert a portion for their personal use, either as ‘free money’ or as a loan.”

While the Court of Appeals judges recommended Vilardo consider a new trial, it’s not clear if there will be one. It was Bowers and Jabar who asked for a new trial, before Vilardo set aside the fraud convictions but let stand the convictions for making false statements to investigators. Jabar could not be reached to comment Saturday. Bowers referred The News to her attorney, Mark J. Mahoney, who could not immediately be reached.

The appellate judges said the question of a new trial on the fraud charges is no longer moot, but they didn’t say what Vilardo should do.

“Consideration of a motion for a new trial is a matter best reserved to the district court’s informed discretion," the ruling said. “… We express no opinion on whether the motion should be granted or denied.”

