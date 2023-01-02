Court statements give another view of fired jail deputy's arrest at Garth Brooks concert

The Erie County deputies who placed a former jail deputy in handcuffs during the Garth Brooks concert this summer give an entirely different version of the arrest than the defendant does.

“As we were escorting him out he began to lock his arms and grab his shirt in an effort to resist us from escorting him out of the gate,” a reserve deputy with the security force that day, Aaron Binner, says in a sworn statement. “More deputies began to walk up, and he kept trying to go weightless so we could not move him.

“Once he was outside the gate he again broke free and removed his shirt and took an aggressive posture and a fighting stance,” Binner continued. “At this point we were told to detain Mr. Gugino.”

“Mr. Gugino” is John A. Gugino, 46, of Hamburg, who had been a career deputy inside the Holding Center until June, when he was fired after pleading guilty to a cocaine-possession charge. Gugino and his union have gone to court in a bid to get his job back, and the deputies’ statements and other criminal court paperwork were recently entered as exhibits in the case.

Gugino previously told The News that he willingly left the Garth Brooks concert, staged July 23 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, but nonetheless was taken to the ground and arrested by a team of deputies just outside a gate. On the advice of his lawyer, Gugino would not comment for this article.

Gugino has said that his path toward ejection began when he saw a deputy who was involved in his cocaine arrest, narcotics unit Chief D.J. Granville, and the two began to argue. In his statement, Granville depicts Gugino as the aggressor.

“I acknowledged Mr. Gugino and shortly thereafter he began to yell and threaten me,” Granville said. Among the insults, according to Granville, were 'you’re a corrupt (expletive)' and 'I’m gonna get you; you’re going down.' ”

Granville added: “I advised Mr. Gugino to get away from me no less than two times and attempted to walk away from Mr. Gugino no less than two times, and Mr. Gugino continued to engage me.”

Another reserve deputy stationed nearby, Christopher Fisher, signed a statement saying he saw Gugino “cursing loudly and yelling.” Fisher describes Gugino growing more unruly as the throng escorted him to the gate. Fisher wrote, for example, that when one deputy grabbed Gugino’s waist he became agitated and claimed that his shoulder was dislocated, but he then flailed his arms, showing no signs of injury.

Both Binner and Granville said Gugino threw himself to the ground on the way to the exit.

Fueling one of the counts against Gugino – harassment with physical contact – is the allegation that Gugino scratched Binner's forearm. Binner's statement said it happened when Gugino grabbed him by the arm at the bottom of the stairs.

The statements make no mention of body camera video being available, but a stationary camera is mentioned. With the criminal case pending, video images are not yet publicly available.

The charges against Gugino are minor: two counts of harassment, a violation, and criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. But the stakes are higher for Gugino. After his conviction for criminal possession of a controlled substance, a judge in Hamburg sentenced him to community service with a conditional discharge if he stayed out of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to resentence him because of the incident at the July 23 concert.