Court rules accused Ken-Ton teacher's testimony can be evidence in Child Victims Act cases

Arthur Werner (copy)

Former Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District teacher Arthur Werner, shown in a 1987 photo, is accused of sexually abusing children in 39 Child Victims Act lawsuits, more than any other individual in Western New York.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo
An appeals court has dismissed an appeal of a lower court ruling that allows testimony from a retired teacher accused of sexually abusing 39 of his students to be used as evidence in lawsuits against the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda school district.

The school district had appealed, arguing that Arthur Werner was incompetent to testify due to dementia.

A four-judge panel of the Appellate Division ruled Friday that State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Chimes' decision could not be appealed at this stage. 

Werner's testimony could be a key part of the evidence if the first of the cases goes to trial in September, as is currently scheduled. 

But the district is permitted to raise Werner's competency as an issue again when the cases go to trial, said Julia Hilliker, an attorney representing the district.

Werner, 88, has been accused in Child Victims Act lawsuits against the district of molesting more children than any other person in the Buffalo region. He's accused of sexually abusing 39 boys – ages 10 through 12 – at Herbert Hoover Elementary School between 1963 and 1992. The accusers say Werner molested them in his social studies classroom, sometimes as they sat or stood in front of an entire classroom of students.

He has never been criminally charged with molesting children.

The district has neither confirmed nor denied that Werner molested children, but has said school officials were unaware of any alleged incidents until long after Werner retired in 1993. 

Attorneys for the plaintiffs questioned Werner about the allegations at a videotaped deposition on July 15, 2020. 

Portions of a transcript of Werner's testimony were made public by attorneys for the plaintiffs and the school district in court papers as they argued about his competency. 

"He confirmed details of putting boys on his lap and touching their inner thighs (although he claims the touching was inadvertent),” noted attorney Christopher O'Brien, who represents most of the accusers. 

But when Werner was asked whether he ever became sexually aroused by students sitting on his lap, he answered “Good Lord, no,” O'Brien wrote in court papers.

"I think the fact that we opposed the motion (to block Werner's testimony), and argued against the appeal, gives insight into our thinking about the value of his testimony," O'Brien said.

Hilliker said the Appellate Division ruling means that the plaintiff's ability to use Werner's testimony at trial "is still up in the air." 

"I think it will come up at trial," she said.

She said it is possible that the first trials on the 39 lawsuits will begin in late 2022, but it is likely that the trials will be delayed until 2023. 

