Court rejects appeal over curtain around defense tables in federal trial

Allen and Eldridge were in shackles during their pretrial proceedings. The Marshals Service reiterated its security concerns at the start of jury selection. But U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara granted the defendants' motion that they not be shackled during the trial.

Arcara, however, noted their violent criminal histories and that prosecution witnesses had already been threatened, and he considered it possible that one or more of the defendants would need to be shackled at some point during trial.

So he had the black curtain put in place. It ran down the center of the courtroom from the judge’s bench to about 3 feet from the spectators’ gallery, then wrapped around the defense tables to the wall farthest from the jury box.

If he had to order someone shackled, the judge reasoned the curtain would “have it all covered up here," according to the appellate court decision. Jurors and spectators would not be able to see their shackled legs.

Defense lawyers during the first day of jury selection requested Arcara remove the curtain, which he denied. And then they moved for a mistrial after opening statements, based partly on the curtain, which the judge also denied.