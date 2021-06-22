 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Court rejects appeal over curtain around defense tables in federal trial
0 comments
top story

Court rejects appeal over curtain around defense tables in federal trial

Support this work for $1 a month
Federal courthouse

The federal courthouse in downtown Buffalo. 

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

The waist-high black curtain around the defense tables was meant to keep jurors and spectators from seeing whether Kevin Allen and Thamud Eldridge were in shackles during their 2016 federal trial.

Neither was shackled.

But after their convictions that led to decadeslong prison sentences, the two contended in their appeal that the curtain prejudiced jurors against them and rendered their trial unfair.

A federal appeals court disagreed Tuesday.

"The district court struck a wholly reasonable balance between ensuring courtroom security and protecting the defendants’ interests in a fair trial in the event it later imposed physical restraints," according to the decision by the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Security was tight in the federal courtroom during the four-week trial on charges that Eldridge and Allen killed, robbed and kidnapped rival drug dealers, some of them big-time suppliers. Six U.S. marshals were positioned around the two men and another defendant on trial, and two court security officers were stationed at the courtroom door. A third security officer patrolled the ninth-floor hallway outside.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The jury found Eldridge and Allen guilty of racketeering conspiracy, firearms possession and robbery charges – but did not convict them on the murder charges in the killings of Thedrus “Flap” Laster and Sam “Smokey” Jones Jr.

Allen and Eldridge were in shackles during their pretrial proceedings. The Marshals Service reiterated its security concerns at the start of jury selection. But U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara granted the defendants' motion that they not be shackled during the trial.

Arcara, however, noted their violent criminal histories and that prosecution witnesses had already been threatened, and he considered it possible that one or more of the defendants would need to be shackled at some point during trial.

So he had the black curtain put in place. It ran down the center of the courtroom from the judge’s bench to about 3 feet from the spectators’ gallery, then wrapped around the defense tables to the wall farthest from the jury box.

If he had to order someone shackled, the judge reasoned the curtain would “have it all covered up here," according to the appellate court decision. Jurors and spectators would not be able to see their shackled legs.

Defense lawyers during the first day of jury selection requested Arcara remove the curtain, which he denied. And then they moved for a mistrial after opening statements, based partly on the curtain, which the judge also denied.

In their appeal, the two said the jurors would presume the curtain was a necessary protective barrier, hiding shackles, and predispose jurors to conclude the defendants were dangerous. 

"Our record does not indicate that the presence of the curtain shielding the defense tables suggested to jurors that the defendants were perhaps shackled (which they were not)," according to the appellate ruling. "Speculation about speculation provides no basis for reversing these convictions."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A picture of Earth from 8 years ago is finally ready to view

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Enterprise Editor

In my 24th year at The News, I use a lot of spreadsheets. So I like data. A lot. Still chasing stories at courthouses. From St. Louis. A Missouri and Syracuse grad.

Related to this story

Spared a murder conviction, Buffalo man still heading to prison
Crime News

Spared a murder conviction, Buffalo man still heading to prison

  • Updated

A jury split on Kevin Allen’s role in two murders, but the Buffalo man is still going to prison for 25 years. Allen, accused of being part of a crew that killed, robbed and kidnapped rival drug dealers, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, robbery and gun possession. He will serve the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara

Buffalo man escapes murder convictions but gets 50 years in prison
Local News

Buffalo man escapes murder convictions but gets 50 years in prison

  • Updated

Thamud Eldridge was acquitted of murder but is still going to prison for 50 years. A federal court jury found Eldridge and two other men guilty of several felony charges in 2016 but, for the most part, deadlocked over their role in the cold case killings of Thedrus “Flap” Laster and Sam “Smokey” Jones Jr. The one exception was

Local News

Feds won’t retry three men in two cold case murders

  • Updated

Thamud Eldridge, Kevin Allen and Galen Rose are going to prison, but not for murder. A federal court jury found the three men guilty of several felony charges last month but, for the most part, deadlocked over their role in the cold case killings of Thedrus “Flap” Laster and Sam “Smokey” Jones Jr. Federal prosecutors could retry Eldridge, Allen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News