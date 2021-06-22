Court rejects appeal over curtain around defense tables in federal trial

The waist-high black curtain around the defense tables was meant to keep jurors and spectators from seeing whether Kevin Allen and Thamud Eldridge were in shackles during their 2016 federal trial.
Neither was shackled.
But after their convictions that led to decadeslong prison sentences, the two contended in their appeal that the curtain prejudiced jurors against them and rendered their trial unfair.
A federal appeals court disagreed Tuesday.
"The district court struck a wholly reasonable balance between ensuring courtroom security and protecting the defendants’ interests in a fair trial in the event it later imposed physical restraints," according to the decision by the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Security was tight in the federal courtroom during the four-week trial on charges that Eldridge and Allen killed, robbed and kidnapped rival drug dealers, some of them big-time suppliers. Six U.S. marshals were positioned around the two men and another defendant on trial, and two court security officers were stationed at the courtroom door. A third security officer patrolled the ninth-floor hallway outside.
The jury found Eldridge and Allen guilty of racketeering conspiracy, firearms possession and robbery charges – but did not convict them on the murder charges in the killings of Thedrus “Flap” Laster and Sam “Smokey” Jones Jr.
Allen and Eldridge were in shackles during their pretrial proceedings. The Marshals Service reiterated its security concerns at the start of jury selection. But U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara granted the defendants' motion that they not be shackled during the trial.
Arcara, however, noted their violent criminal histories and that prosecution witnesses had already been threatened, and he considered it possible that one or more of the defendants would need to be shackled at some point during trial.
So he had the black curtain put in place. It ran down the center of the courtroom from the judge’s bench to about 3 feet from the spectators’ gallery, then wrapped around the defense tables to the wall farthest from the jury box.
If he had to order someone shackled, the judge reasoned the curtain would “have it all covered up here," according to the appellate court decision. Jurors and spectators would not be able to see their shackled legs.
Defense lawyers during the first day of jury selection requested Arcara remove the curtain, which he denied. And then they moved for a mistrial after opening statements, based partly on the curtain, which the judge also denied.
In their appeal, the two said the jurors would presume the curtain was a necessary protective barrier, hiding shackles, and predispose jurors to conclude the defendants were dangerous.