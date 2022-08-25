Court-ordered deal reached in closure, cleanup of Seneca-Babcock industrial site

A court has ordered the full shutdown and cleanup of a blighted industrial site in Buffalo's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood as part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by state agencies against property owner Battaglia Demolition, officials announced Thursday.

Battaglia Demolition had illegally operated a concrete crusher in a building at 1037 Seneca St. and a State Supreme Court justice in 2018 had ordered the facility closed down.

Battaglia had abandoned the site, which generated complaints from neighbors, but company owner Peter Battaglia Jr. had refused to sign a settlement reached in 2021 that would have included demolition and cleanup of the site, plus a $50,000 fine.

Finally, on Aug. 8 the City of Buffalo began an emergency demolition of the eyesore structure, with a plan to remove 40 truckloads of debris over the next two weeks and to bill Battaglia for the cost.

Now, in response to the lawsuit brought by the state Attorney General's Office and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, a State Supreme Court judge has ordered Battaglia to remove all concrete debris and other solid waste from the property within four months and to create green space on a portion of the site.

The court-ordered settlement also prohibits any future industrial activities at the site and directs Battaglia to pay a civil penalty of at least $50,000. The penalties could reach up to $1.05 million depending on compliance with the agreement, according to the state agencies.