 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Court-ordered deal reached in closure, cleanup of Seneca-Babcock industrial site

  • Updated
  • 0
Battaglia Demolition

Crews work to demolish and clean up the abandoned Battaglia Demolition building at 1037 Seneca St. in Buffalo on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

A court has ordered the full shutdown and cleanup of a blighted industrial site in Buffalo's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood as part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by state agencies against property owner Battaglia Demolition, officials announced Thursday.

Battaglia Demolition had illegally operated a concrete crusher in a building at 1037 Seneca St. and a State Supreme Court justice in 2018 had ordered the facility closed down.

Battaglia had abandoned the site, which generated complaints from neighbors, but company owner Peter Battaglia Jr. had refused to sign a settlement reached in 2021 that would have included demolition and cleanup of the site, plus a $50,000 fine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Finally, on Aug. 8 the City of Buffalo began an emergency demolition of the eyesore structure, with a plan to remove 40 truckloads of debris over the next two weeks and to bill Battaglia for the cost.

People are also reading…

Now, in response to the lawsuit brought by the state Attorney General's Office and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, a State Supreme Court judge has ordered Battaglia to remove all concrete debris and other solid waste from the property within four months and to create green space on a portion of the site.

The court-ordered settlement also prohibits any future industrial activities at the site and directs Battaglia to pay a civil penalty of at least $50,000. The penalties could reach up to $1.05 million depending on compliance with the agreement, according to the state agencies.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Judge's ruling shuts down illegal stone-crushing facility in Seneca-Babcock

State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman on Monday announced a State Supreme Court shutdown order against Peter J. Battaglia Jr. and affiliated corporations operating an illegal concrete crushing and demolition processing facility in Buffalo’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood. According to community residents, the company spread dust, debris and odor throughout Seneca-Babcock for more than a decade. Monday’s court order follows a 2016

Schumer to call for action against South Buffalo demolition company

Residents of a Seneca-Babcock neighborhood will get a visit Wednesday from Sen. Charles E. Schumer promising assistance in dealing with a local demolition company that the senator says appears to be in violation of federal clean air laws. Schumer will meet at 11 a.m. outside of Battaglia Demolition at 126 Peabody St. with Erin Heaney, the director of the

Watch Now: Related Video

French energy giant accused of fuelling Russian bombers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News