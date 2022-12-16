Court of Appeals sides with Erie County in lawsuit over murder of disabled North Collins woman by her mother

Despite multiple pleas for Erie County social services workers to step in and help protect her, Laura Cummings was sexually assaulted by her half-brother and brutally abused and killed by her mother in North Collins in 2010.

Twelve years later, New York’s highest court has ruled that the county isn’t liable to pay what might have been millions of dollars in damages if the case went to a jury, even though county case workers had failed to open a full-blown investigation into abuse allegations in the months leading up to Cummings' death.

The state Court of Appeals in November affirmed an Appellate Division conclusion that there was no “special duty” in the case allowing the Cummings estate to pursue a negligence claim against the county.

The decision appears to end years of litigation and appeals in a civil case that never went to trial. Attorney John Loss, who represented the Cummings estate, declined to comment on it.

Eva M. Cummings in 2010 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in connection with the repeated brutalization and death of her daughter, who had developmental disabilities and the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Eva Cummings admitted suffocating Laura, 23, with her bare hands in their North Collins apartment and is serving a 52-year prison sentence. A jury found Luke J. Wright, Laura’s half-brother, guilty of 10 felony counts of sexual abuse and assault. Wright received a sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

The lawsuit by the Cummings estate contended that failures on the part of governmental agencies, including Child Protective Services, Adult Protection Services and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, caused “grievous harm” in the case. Laura’s brother Richard Cummings and a friend of the family called Child Protective Services or Adult Protection Services on multiple occasions to report abuse, and case workers who visited the home did not intervene or investigate further.

State courts historically have denied recovery in similar cases where a private individual harms another person and governmental failures are alleged. The courts will make an exception if a plaintiff establishes that certain circumstances in a case created a “special duty” for a governmental entity.

The Court of Appeals, in a 4-1 majority opinion, agreed with the Appellate Division that there was no such special duty in this case.

Imposing liability on the county’s Child Protective Services and Adult Protection Services could impose a “crushing burden” on the agencies and “render them less effective in fulfilling their mission to protect vulnerable individuals,” the court said in its majority opinion, written by Judge Shirley Troutman.

Judge Rowan D. Wilson wrote a strongly worded dissenting opinion that criticized his colleagues for a ruling that “immunizes the very agencies bound by law to protect vulnerable adults, when the legislature has clearly stated those agencies do not enjoy immunity from grotesque agency failures such as those turning a blind eye to Laura’s horror.”

Wilson agreed with the majority in affirming the dismissal of the Cummings estate’s claims against the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The plaintiff’s attorney contended that deputies failed to protect Cummings by returning her to her home without investigating further, after she had run away.

County Attorney Jeremy Toth said if the Court of Appeals ruled differently the county could have faced a potential jury verdict of “millions of dollars” at trial.

“This was a significant, significant win for the county,” said Toth.

If the county were made liable in the Cummings case, he added, it could have led to more lawsuits.

“Just about any crime, you could probably at least make the argument that some government official or agency didn’t intervene appropriately, or else the crime wouldn’t have occurred,” he said.