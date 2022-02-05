Couple in Lewiston murder-suicide had medical issues, police chief says

An elderly couple in Lewiston left behind a note explaining their murder-suicide Friday.

"It wasn't domestic violence," Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said Saturday.

He said the husband shot his wife to death in a bedroom and then killed himself in the same room.

"One had some issues that were referenced in some of the materials we recovered from the house," Previte said. Both people were in their 70s and had medical problems, the chief said.

Previte said officers found no evidence of a struggle after they entered the house in the 2400 block of Upper Mountain Road during the noon hour Friday to carry out a requested welfare check.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office also sent investigators to the scene.

There was no history of police calls to the residence, Previte said. The couple lived alone and their children live out of state.

Previte said their identities will be released after an autopsy and a medical examiner's report are completed.

"It's very sad," Previte said.

Local counties offer 24-hour suicide prevention hotlines. The numbers are (716) 834-3131 in Erie County and (716) 285-3515 in Niagara County.

