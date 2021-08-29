At 5:17 p.m. April 19, 2015, an 18-year-old riding a bicycle was shot in Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood.

Five months and two days later, a 19-year-old walking near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border took a bullet in the wrist.

Two years and two months after that, in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, a 17-year-old walking home from a corner store got shot in the foot.

These three shootings and four others – all of which occurred over a five-year period in Buffalo – were committed with the same 9 mm handgun.

Police and federal prosecutors know that thanks to the work of analysts in the firearms section of the Erie County Central Police Services forensic lab.

They put together incidents of gun violence, like pieces of a puzzle, by doing things like pointing and firing handguns into a 400-gallon tank of water and peering into microscopes to inspect the tiniest markings on a bullet or a cartridge case.

"It's all about making the detective's job easier," said Commissioner James A. Jancewicz.

How they do it

Trying to solve shootings, especially ones in which the victim survives, is a difficult task for investigators.

Shootings in Buffalo, as well as other cities across the country, have significantly surged since roughly the start of 2020. Gun arrests are up 57% in Buffalo this year, police said.

When police in Erie County recover a gun or components of ammunition at a crime scene and want them analyzed, they bring the evidence to the county Public Safety Center in downtown Buffalo.

The lab's analysis will be able to determine things like whether a particular gun matches spent casings found at a crime scene, or if the same firearm was used in more than one shooting.

The lab staff does that by comparing physical characteristics of what's left after a bullet is fired from a gun – spent shell casings.

"Every gun, basically, there's a unique 'fingerprint,' just like a person," Jancewicz said.

Sometimes, the work can connect two crime scenes police may not have thought were related. The results of the analysis can be used to corroborate statements of witnesses and participants.

The first major step in that process is test-firing the gun, which is done for multiple reasons, including to obtain a spent shell casing which the firearms examiners can review in the lab and compare with casings found at a crime scene.

Here's how the test-firing works: A firearms examiner, holding a handgun and wearing protective eyewear, sound-deadening headphones, gloves and a lab coat, stands in front of a stainless steel, 400-gallon tank of water.

The examiner extends his or her arm, while holding the gun to be fired, toward an opening in the side of the tank. Netting hangs on all sides of the gun, in order to catch the spent casings expelled by handguns that aren't revolvers. The water inside the tank slows down the bullets.

Each gun is fired three times. The examiner retrieves the casings from the netting, then lifts the cover of the tank and retrieves the bullets on the bottom near the opposite end of the tank.

Shotguns and rifles don't get fired into the tank – they're fired into another device known as a remote firing stand. A bullet fired into the trap follows a long, circular track that decelerates it until it drops into a chamber containing about 4,000 tiny rubber balls, out of which an examiner fishes the bullet.

Once the examiners have the casings to be used as a comparison, they enter them into a computer that has cameras which create digital images of the casings.

Those images get uploaded into a national database run by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, contains about 45 million images, according to the agency.

The system's algorithm generates a list of possible matches, generates a score for each potential match and ranks them. Erie County's protocol is to review the top 30 potential matches.

The examiners compare two images side by side on a computer screen. One of the most recent upgrades to the system introduced the ability to compare three-dimensional images.

If one examiner determines there's a match in the system, and a second examiner agrees, the lab issues what's called a "NIBIN lead." A "lead" means the two pieces of evidence are potentially linked or associated and can help investigators pursue cases.

"It's a pretty good direction-finder," Jancewicz said about that level of conclusion.

Erie County's lab started issuing "leads" in July 2018.

If investigators are looking for a more definitive conclusion, one that could be used in court, further analysis is required. This time, examiners analyze the physical evidence using a microscope.

If at least two examiners determine there's a confirmed match this way, they issue what's called a "NIBIN hit." That can be used to obtain a search warrant and used in a prosecution.

Nationally, since the system's inception in 1997, there were 223,000 leads and 125,000 hits identified as of May 2020, according to the ATF.

The lab also test-fires weapons to check operability, one of the legal requirements that must be proven in gun possession prosecutions. Analysis of DNA evidence on firearms or ammunition components is performed at a different section at the lab.

The firearms section of the lab, which remained open and operating throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, has five full-time and one part-time firearms examiners. Until the county's Public Safety Center opened at 45 Elm St. in 2005, the county's entire forensic lab operated in the former Buffalo Police headquarters on Franklin Street.

Last year, the lab had 1,113 firearms cases, 958 of which came from Buffalo police. That's a 27% increase in total annual cases since 2014, according to the county.

Gang case illustrates lab's work

Between April 2015 and November 2017, the same 9 mm handgun was used in seven shootings in Buffalo, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors ended up convicting 13 defendants as part of a case against members of the CBL/BFL gang, who operated out of the Towne Gardens Apartments.

Investigators determined at least three different people in the CBL/BFL gang used the firearm in those seven shootings involving disputes with other gangs.

The gun, itself, has not been recovered.

Situations like this, when one weapon has been used repeatedly over years by multiple individuals, is not uncommon, said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy called firearms analysis and the ATF database a "tremendous tool" for law enforcement.

"It allows us to sort of focus our resources on those individuals that are, like this, committing multiple shootings," Kennedy said, "the worst of the worst, if you will."

