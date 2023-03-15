A corrections officer at the Erie County Correctional Facility has been charged with three misdemeanors for allegedly bringing contraband into the facility, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Jason Cross, 38, was arrested March 8 and has resigned, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Cross is accused of possessing "prohibited items" while in secure areas of the Alden jail. The news release did not specify the items.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Sheriff's Office's Professional Standards Division.

The sheriff's office said it will work to have Cross decertified by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.