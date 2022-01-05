Correctional officer and jail deputy arrested on same night

Both men were taken to the Niagara County Jail due to their positions in Erie County. Dee was released Tuesday on $25,000 bail.

"These are not the people that represent the Erie County Sheriff's Office, nor do I want people like Mr. Stachowski representing the Erie County Sheriff's Office in the future," said Garcia, flanked by his new undersheriff William J. Cooley, Tim Donovan, chief of Professional Standards Division, which handles internal investigations, and Chief of Narcotics D.J. Granville.

Garcia wouldn't say Wednesday whether he wants to see Stachowski or Dee fired.

"I have to be respectful of the collective bargaining agreement job," he told reporters. "We don't want to have a misstep where we've got to terminate someone and then later on, we have to reinstate that person with back pay. That's going to cost the taxpayers dollars. Now, with that being said, we will do an internal investigation and follow up with that."

Flynn said the investigations and charges against the sheriff's office employees show the kind of integrity Garcia's administration intends to bring to the office.

"Today just goes to show that there's a new sheriff in town," he said.