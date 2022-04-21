Correction officer resigns following guilty plea in contraband case

A correction officer who pleaded guilty earlier this month to providing a cellphone and charger to an inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden "is no longer employed by the Erie County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff John C. Garcia announced Thursday.

Jason Stachowski, 48, of Buffalo, who worked at the Alden facility, resigned from his job amid the agency's internal disciplinary process, sheriff's officials said. That was effective Feb. 17.

On the evening of Jan. 4, deputies pulled him over on the I-190 near Clinton Street to arrest him. Stachowski was allegedly "confrontational" with the deputies and tried to flee, at which point a deputy used a Taser to subdue him, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said at a news conference following the arrest.

Stachowski was already suspended on an unrelated internal disciplinary charge when an anonymous tip was made that he may have provided a cellphone and charger to an inmate.

Stachowski was one of two jail employees arrested that night. Just a couple of hours after Stachowski's arrest, deputies responded to a 911 call to the Eden home of Robert M. Dee, 40, a jail deputy at the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo. In December, Dee was arrested on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly hit and put pressure on a woman's neck. He was ordered to stay away from the woman, but deputies allegedly found Dee with her Tuesday night, which led to his arrest on a criminal contempt charge.

Stachowksi and Dee were both suspended without pay after their arrests.

"These are not the people that represent the Erie County Sheriff's Office, nor do I want people like Mr. Stachowski representing the Erie County Sheriff's Office in the future," Garcia said at the Jan. 5 news conference.

Stachowski pleaded guilty on April 5 to a felony count of first-degree promoting prison contraband. His case is now pending in Buffalo Veterans Court. If he successfully completes the program, the charge against him will be reduced to a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, Professional Standards Division and Jail Management Division. Dee's case is still pending in Erie County Court.

Stachowski had two prior disciplinary issues before his arrest.

In the summer of 2020, Stachowski was seen in a video posted by WNYmedia.net getting out of a pickup truck and waving a baseball bat at a group of protesters. Garcia confirmed that was Stachowski and that he was suspended for seven days for the incident.

He was again suspended in December 2021 for not following a supervisor's orders. He was already serving a suspension for that second incident when the tip about the cellphone came in. Investigators reported finding a cellphone, charger and a small quantity of marijuana in the inmate's possession.

