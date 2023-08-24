Thirty years ago, Deborah Meindl's young daughter found her fatally stabbed, choked and bound in her City of Tonawanda home.

A jury found two men, Brian Scott Lorenzo and James Pugh, guilty of murder. For the last three decades, the men have maintained their innocence.

On Wednesday, with Lorenzo still in prison and Pugh out on parole, a judge vacated their convictions and ordered a new trial.

In a 19-page decision, State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek said he based his rulings on two elements: new DNA evidence that excluded both defendants from the crime scene and a finding that the prosecution failed to disclose a key piece of information to the defense. The judge's ruling, issued as a court document, was first reported Wednesday by the New York Times.

However, Wojtaszek threw cold water on the defense attorneys' assertion that notorious murderer Richard Matt, who escaped from prison in 2015 and was fatally shot during the manhunt, was the real murderer and had carried out the grisly killing at the behest of a now-retired City of Tonawanda police detective.

In bid to vacate murder conviction from 1994, James Pugh points to his burglaries and lies The way James Pugh tells it, he had a crime-filled day on Feb. 17, 1993. A home burglary in South Buffalo. Selling stolen goods in the afternoon. Telling accomplices where to find a drug dealer to rob and then waiting nearby in a car for them to return that evening with cash and drugs.

Ilann Maazel, attorney for Lorenzo, said he called his client at Elmira Correctional Facility, to tell him that his case had been dismissed. "He has been through a very long and difficult ordeal ..." Maazel said. "I'm not sure it's sunk in yet."

Pugh was "speechless and tearful," said his attorney, Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma. "He said: 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' "

The defense attorneys are now focused on getting Lorenzo released from prison and Pugh from his parole.

"We just want Scott to go home to his wife," Maazel said. A hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.

They also are hopeful that the Erie County District Attorney's Office does not decide to retry their clients. But DA John Flynn said in a statement Thursday that his office will appeal the decision.

On the afternoon of Feb. 17, 1993, Deborah Meindl's daughter came home to find her mother dead. She was handcuffed, stabbed 11 times and strangled with a necktie. Speculation initially swirled around her husband, who had once told someone he wanted to hire a hitman to kill her, but police ruled that out. Months later, Lorenzo and Pugh were indicted. Police alleged that the killing happened when Meindl walked in on them burglarizing her house.

In 2018, Maazel wrote an article that appeared in the New York Law Journal titled "How to get out of jail if you're innocent." Lorenzo wrote to him.

Maazel went to court to have new DNA tests conducted on the crime scene evidence, including the necktie and a knife. The new DNA tests excluded both Lorenzo and Pugh. That was one of the findings for Wojtaszek's decision.

"The DNA exclusion evidence is newly discovered evidence because at the time of trial in 1994, the technology available to the parties was inferior and not as advanced compared to what was available in 2018 when the testing was ordered," the judge wrote.

The DA's office had argued that the new DNA evidence didn't warrant a new trial because evidence presented at the 1994 trial from the victim's fingernail scrapings also excluded the defendants.

But Wojtaszek said: "The test results from the victim's fingernail scrapings although consistent with exclusion do not render this new exclusion evidence simply cumulative or superfluous."

The judge also focused on a silver dollar that had become a key piece of evidence. The coin was in a duffel bag found in a stolen vehicle that Lorenzo was arrested in three months after a slaying in Sioux City, Iowa.

Prosecutors said that the coin had been given to Meindl and her husband by her father-in-law for Christmas that winter.

But the judge said that "unbeknownst to the defendants was the fact that Cyril Meindl (the father-in-law), when shown the same coin prior to the trial, did not and could not identify it."

"The inescapable conclusion is that the people fell short in their Brady disclosure obligation," Wojtaszek said.

But the judge rejected the theory that Richard Matt and former detective David Bentley played any role in the killing – a shocking assertion that drew national media attention. The theory stemmed from an investigation by two assistant district attorneys who were assigned to the case. One was demoted and the other was transferred, and later left. Flynn said that it wasn't because of their findings but because of their conduct.

Matt's accomplice in his 2015 prison escape David Sweat was a key witness in the hearings to try to vacate the convictions. Bentley, who has previously acknowledged knowing Matt and having looked after him when he was teenager, has repeatedly denied any connection to the Meindl case.

"This Court find's David Sweat's testimony to be patently incredible," he wrote.