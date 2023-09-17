A convicted sex offender from Chautauqua County has been arrested again on child pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Jeffrey Paden, 57, of Frewsburg, has been charged by criminal complaint with receipt and possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from an investigation that was touched off by a report to state police from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone in Frewsburg who had uploaded pornographic images of children onto the internet.

According to prosecutors, the FBI executed a search warrant Sept. 12 on a dozen electronic devices seized earlier from Paden by state police and allegedly found numerous images of child pornography.

Ross noted that Paden, who was convicted in 2015 for possession of child pornography, is under federal supervision after serving 57 months in prison and registering as a sex offender.