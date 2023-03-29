State Sen. George Borrello said the man who killed Penny Brown of Salamanca nearly 24 years ago is to be released to a motel in Westfield.

And the Seneca Nation of Indians said it is banishing Edward M. Kindt, a Seneca, from all Seneca territories for one year.

Borrello said Tuesday he learned the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision plans to release Kindt today.

But Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone said he has not heard anything official from the state.

"We've been calling and talking to parole officers. Nobody has officially given us any release date," Quattrone said.

He said usually the sheriff's office receives an emailed notice several days in advance when a prisoner being released, with the name, release date and the new address.

"I was told he was going to be released today. I was later told that has been changed, but I didn’t get confirmation that he was coming, and I haven’t had confirmation that it has been changed," the sheriff said. "We’re kind of in the dark."

Quattrone said he does not believe Kindt should be released from prison.

Borrello agrees.

“I am outraged that the criminal coddling members of the New York State Parole Board have made the decision to release this killer, disregarding the utterly brutal and heinous details of his crime, the trauma of his victim’s family, and with no concern for the innocent members of the public they are putting at tremendous risk," Borrello said in a statement.

Kindt, 39, pleaded guilty to raping and strangling Brown on a recreation trail on Mother's Day in 1999 when he was 15. Brown, a wife, mother and nurse/midwife, was found the following day.

“He should remain in jail the rest of his life," Borrello said, adding that the state should place Kindt near the members of the Parole Board who voted to release him.

Salamanca, where Kindt and Brown lived near each other, is within the boundaries of the Seneca Nation's Allegany Territory.

Seneca Nation President Ricky Armstrong Sr. signed an executive order Tuesday requiring Kindt to be removed from Seneca Territory, with the cooperation of law enforcement, if he returns.

“We will always act in the interest of our people’s safety,” Armstrong said. “The scars inflicted on our community by this individual’s criminal actions will only be reopened by his return to our territory. Our people will not be forced to live in fear.”

While police are waiting for specifics on Kindt's release from the Division of Parole, some residents are worried about whether he will return to Salamanca. That includes the Seneca Nation of Indians, which has added its condemnation of the board's decision to the objections of other community members.

Kindt was granted parole with a release date of Wednesday. While his release was imminent, local law enforcement officials were waiting for updates Tuesday.

"At this point we're not even sure he's going to be residing in the city or not," Salamanca Police Chief Jamie Deck said. "His parole officer called, but we don’t know any of his stipulations yet, if any."

"Kindt will be released upon completion of his community preparation, which could be before, on, or after his release date," a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an email.

Community preparation includes arranging housing for paroled inmates.

Deck said usually the department receives a letter from the state the week before an inmate is released with basic information, including an address.

"I don’t know if it's being confirmed. The last I knew they were still looking for a place and we haven’t been told otherwise yet," Deck said.

Kindt was 15 when he raped and strangled Brown, a nurse and midwife, on a recreation trail on Mother's Day in 1999 when she was jogging with her dogs. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder March 8, 2000. The state Parole Board several weeks ago granted him parole from his sentence of nine years to life in prison. At the time he sentenced Hindt, Cattaraugus County Judge Larry M. Himelein said words that are resonating today: "I think you are a threat any time you are in society."

Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori P. Rieman, who was not in office during the trial, said she has submitted letters each time the Parole Board sent a notice he was being considered for parole, but not this year. She said she last sent a letter in March 2021, but did not believe the state provided additional notice since then that he was being considered for parole.

"It is clear from the relevant facts that Mr. Kindt will reoffend," Rieman wrote in a previous letter. "Our community, which is rural and economically limited, does not have the resources to adequately monitor Mr. Kindt."

Kindt, 39, is the same age Brown was when he killed her.

The Seneca Nation of Indians has called on the Parole Board to reverse its decision to release Kindt, who is Native American. The City of Salamanca is located within the boundaries of the nation's Allegany Territory.

"The Seneca Nation should have been consulted before any parole decision was made. We would have strenuously objected to his release," President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said in a statement. "This individual took someone’s life and inflicted terror upon our entire community. He should not be allowed to re-enter the same community that was traumatized by his heinous actions.”

He said the Seneca Nation is in support of the Brown family and all those who seek to ensure Kindt "sees no reprieve for his actions."