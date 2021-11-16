Convicted killers in Niagara Falls shopkeeper slaying get 115 years to life

Two men convicted of killing Niagara Falls convenience store owner Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid and committing three other armed robberies will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. made sure of it.

Kloch on Tuesday sentenced William J. Coleman and Jonathan L. McEnnis to 115 years to life behind bars. The sentence means that unless their appeal is successful – or they live to be about 150 – Coleman and McEnnis never will walk free again.

On Aug. 3, a jury in Lockport decided Coleman, 31, of Niagara Falls, and McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo, were the men caught on video gunning down Alsaid, 69, behind the counter of his store, the Bridgeway Market at Niagara Street and Memorial Parkway in the Falls, on Nov. 21, 2018.

They also were convicted of robbing a 7-Eleven store at 68th Street and Buffalo Avenue in the Falls the same night, including the robbery of an off-duty policeman who happened to be in the store at the time.

The officer tried to intervene but stumbled over a display and fell to the floor, where he was robbed of the weapon and his wallet at gunpoint.

Coleman and McEnnis also were found guilty of an armed robbery and shooting of a Ninth Street man in Niagara Falls Nov. 9, 2018.