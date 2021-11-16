Convicted killers in Niagara Falls shopkeeper slaying get 115 years to life

Two men convicted of killing Niagara Falls convenience store owner Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid and committing three other armed robberies will spend the rest of their lives in prison.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. made sure of it.
Kloch on Tuesday sentenced William J. Coleman and Jonathan L. McEnnis to 115 years to life behind bars. The sentence means that unless their appeal is successful – or they live to be about 150 – Coleman and McEnnis never will walk free again.
On Aug. 3, a jury in Lockport decided Coleman, 31, of Niagara Falls, and McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo, were the men caught on video gunning down Alsaid, 69, behind the counter of his store, the Bridgeway Market at Niagara Street and Memorial Parkway in the Falls, on Nov. 21, 2018.
They also were convicted of robbing a 7-Eleven store at 68th Street and Buffalo Avenue in the Falls the same night, including the robbery of an off-duty policeman who happened to be in the store at the time.
The officer tried to intervene but stumbled over a display and fell to the floor, where he was robbed of the weapon and his wallet at gunpoint.
Coleman and McEnnis also were found guilty of an armed robbery and shooting of a Ninth Street man in Niagara Falls Nov. 9, 2018.
"They didn't stop. They were bold. They were brazen," Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said. She suggested that consecutive sentencing was in bounds, and Kloch agreed.
He gave Coleman and McEnnis 25 years to life for the Alsaid murder, 15 years for weapons possession in that case, 25 years for the 7-Eleven stickup, 25 years for the robbery of the policeman and 25 years for the Ninth Street robbery.
Kloch imposed the sentence after rejecting motions from defense attorneys to cancel the jury's verdict.
Christopher A. Privateer, representing McEnnis, and A. Joseph Catalano and Alan J. Roscetti, representing Coleman, accused Hoffmann and District Attorney Brian D. Seaman of prosecutorial misconduct.
"The whole case was an emotional presentation in order to compensate for the fact they didn't have any physical or direct evidence," Privateer said.
The store robberies were caught on tape, but the robbers were masked, hooded and gloved.
The prosecution said Coleman and McEnnis could be identified by their body builds, and traced to the Falls by an elaborate collection of digital evidence gathered from license plate readers, E-ZPass machines and cellphone towers tracing their calls.
"I believe the proof that was put before the jury was fair," Kloch said. He said the jurors told him they found the evidence "overwhelming," and the judge said the jury relied on "inferences that can be properly drawn."
"My dad, he was a really good guy. He was amazing," said Nadine Isa, Alsaid's stepdaughter.