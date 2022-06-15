Convicted killer of youth football coach asks for 'second chance,' gets less than maximum sentence

Jason L. Washington Jr. is "a danger to the community," and the man he killed almost three years ago died "a hero's death," prosecutors said Wednesday.

Washington's defense attorney told the judge his client had a troubled upbringing surrounded by violence.

Washington, himself, pleaded for "a second chance."

In the end, Erie County Judge Susan Eagan sentenced Washington to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the 2019 double shooting that killed a youth football coach and injured another man.

Washington was 17 on Aug. 31, 2019, when he fatally shot Norzell "Nore" Aldridge, 36, and wounded a 20-year-old man at Emerson Park behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97 at Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue.

Jury convicts Washington of manslaughter in death of youth football coach, acquits him on murder charge A jury found Jason L. Washington Jr. guilty of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and second-degree weapons possession in the 2019 shooting death of Norzell "Nore" Aldridge, 36, and the wounding of Shawn Faulk, 20.

The 20-year-old faced a sentence of up to 32 years after being convicted by a jury in March of manslaughter, assault and weapons possession. The jury acquitted Washington of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Aldridge was the second nephew Philip Barlow lost to gun violence, and the loss is life-altering, Barlow said in court.

"This was a cowardly act," Barlow said, speaking to the judge on behalf of Aldridge's family.

Assistant District Attorney Eugene Partridge told the judge that Aldridge made a decision to "sacrifice his own life" to save Shawn Faulk, who was in a fight with Washington's cousin that day after a football game. When Aldridge saw Washington approach with a gun, the coach – helmet in hand – swung it at Washington, who had already fired a shot at Faulk. Washington then turned and shot Aldridge, according to prosecutors.

Partridge told the judge Washington should be considered a danger because of his criminal history.

Shooter tells jury he was 'just so scared' as testimony wraps up in Buffalo murder trial "I don't want to spend the rest of my life in jail over something I didn't mean to do," Jason Washington Jr. testified during 65 minutes on the stand.

"When he is not in jail, he is hurting someone," Partridge said in court before Eagan issued the sentence.

Washington was determined to be a juvenile delinquent in 2016 after being found to be in possession of a weapon while under the age of 16, the prosecutor said.

In 2017, a judge granted Washington youthful offender status for a first-degree robbery conviction. Washington violated probation and was sentenced to a year of incarceration, he said.

In 2018, Washington was convicted of second-degree attempted assault and sentenced to a year behind bars, Partridge said.

During his trial, Washington testified he was acting in self-defense when he shot the two men. The evidence prosecutors presented included video of the shooting taken from a nearby home.

17-year-old indicted in fatal shooting of youth football coach Jason Washington, 17, of Buffalo stands accused of killing a youth football coach and wounding two others in two shootings this summer. And those aren’t the only charges he

Washington, dressed in orange prison garb and a white face mask, read a statement to the judge in court Wednesday before she handed down her sentence. In it, he said he was sorry for the pain caused to the victim's family, as well as his own loved ones.

He asked the judge for "a second chance," describing the double shooting as the "first real trouble" he'd ever been in.

"I am far from a menace to society," he said.

Washington grew up in a home where there was domestic violence, and Child Protective Services was involved in his life at a young age, said Brian Parker, Washington's defense attorney.

The agency removed Washington from his family's home and he "bounced around" to the homes of grandparents and spent time living in three youth detention centers, Parker said.

Washington grew up a witness to violence in the community, as well, Parker said. He had two friends die from gun violence by the time he was 17.

Parker, who asked the judge to also consider Washington's age at the time of the crime, also said his client had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline schizophrenia.

Aldridge left behind five children, including a son who was 22-months-old at the time his father was killed, Partridge said.

Prosecutors asked the judge to issue a 32-year sentence, a term also recommended by the Erie County Probation Department.

Eagan sentenced Washington as a two-time felony offender.

For the first-degree manslaughter conviction, Eagan sentenced Washington to 25 years; for the second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 15 years; and for the second-degree assault, seven years. All sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, and each sentence also included five years of post-release supervision.

Wednesday did not represent the conclusion of Washington's legal troubles.

Washington also faces three other felonies in connection with two reported incidents on Oct. 1, 2019.

In one incident, Washington is accused of firing shots at an occupied home. He has also been charged with attempting to burglarize a home on LaSalle Avenue that night.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.