Community members and the family of Penny Brown won't have to worry about running into her killer in Cattaraugus or Chautauqua counties anytime soon.

Edward M. Kindt, 39, was released Thursday from the Elmira Correctional Facility to Dutchess County, where he will live in a "structured residential contracted program," according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS).

"Kindt will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device," according to a statement from the department.

He was 15 in 1999, when he raped and killed Penny Brown on a recreational trail in Salamanca, where they lived near one another. He was sentenced to nine years to life in prison for second-degree murder.

The state Parole Board interviewed Kindt on Feb. 17 as he sought to convince the three-member panel that he should be released from state custody. The vote to grant parole was 2-1.

Brown, a nurse-midwife, wife and mother, was 39 when she was killed.

It has been a tumultuous month for her community and members of her family, who learned earlier this month that Kindt had been granted parole.

“This is a life sentence for our family and a mere 24 years for him," Bradleigh Brown, one of her two daughters, wrote on Facebook. "There are no words to describe the endless injustice we will endure. He took the spirits of so many people that day.”

Kindt's impending release sparked outrage in Cattaraugus County and then Chautauqua County, where it was rumored he would be placed. Elected officials, including state Sen. George M. Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, spoke out against his release.

"I’m certainly glad he was not released here in Western New York where he’s caused so much pain, and the trauma of having him back in this community was avoided," Borrello said. "However, he’s still out there."

Kindt's release sent Salamanca and neighboring communities reeling back to 1999, when Brown went missing on Mother's Day after going jogging with her two dogs. Her body was found the following day, just off the trail.

"It was pretty scary," Salamanca Mayor Sandy Magiera said. "You wouldn't think it would have happened here."

It is a place where "everybody knows everybody," said Magiera, who knew Brown and members of her family, including Brown's late parents.

"They fought really hard to keep him in prison," she said. "Apparently the Parole Board feels he's able to be released. ... Let's pray they are right."

Kindt will live in a county flanked by the Hudson River and the Connecticut state border, with a population of nearly 300,000. Its largest city is Poughkeepsie, and it is home to Vassar, Marist and Bard colleges, as well as the Culinary Institute of America.

Some residents in Salamanca and on the Southern Tier still worry Dutchess County is not that far away.

"The community is still concerned that he will, at some point, come down here," Madiera said.

Borrello announced earlier this week that he learned Kindt was to live a motel in the village of Westfield, but that didn't happen. He attributed the change in location to the vocal opposition in the region, including resolutions by governing bodies in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, as well as the Seneca Nation of Indians' decision to formally banish Kindt, a Seneca, from all Seneca territories for a year.

Westfield Town Supervisor Martha R. Bills said the small, rural community of under 5,000 people doesn't have public transportation and was not prepared to handle the high-profile parolee.

"It just wouldn’t have been an appropriate placement because there really are no services, and it would have put a strain on the limited police resources we do have," she said. "We’re happy that it's not going to happen here, but I hope there will be the right kind of services wherever the person is released."