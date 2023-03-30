This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Edward M. Kindt, who was convicted of killing a Salamanca woman nearly 24 years ago, was released from prison Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

He is going to Dutchess County, according to state Sen. George Borrello.

Borrello said he learned during a telephone call with the acting commissioner of the Department of Correction and Community Supervision that Kindt, 39, has been released to an undisclosed location in Dutchess County.

“While I am glad he has not been released into the community where he caused so much pain, this sexual predator and murderer remains a threat to the safety of all New Yorkers and should be spending the rest of his natural life behind bars," Borrello said in a statement.

Kindt was 15 when he raped and strangled Penny Brown, a nurse and midwife, on a recreation trail on Mother's Day in 1999 when she was jogging with her dogs. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder March 8, 2000. The state Parole Board several weeks ago granted him parole from his sentence of nine years to life in prison. At the time he sentenced Kindt, Cattaraugus County Judge Larry M. Himelein said words that are resonating today: "I think you are a threat any time you are in society."

His impending release drew outrage throughout the Southern Tier.