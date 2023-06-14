A Jamestown man convicted of dealing methamphetamine and unlawfully possessing a firearm has been sentenced to serve 14 years and eight months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo reported Wednesday.

Douglas Beardsley, 38, was accused of operating an extensive network of distributing heroin and methamphetamine in the Jamestown area between September 2018 and January 2019, prosecutors said. He relied on numerous associates, co-conspirators, runners and electronic devices to carry out his activities, authorities said.

Beardsley ran his operation out of homes on Linden and Forest avenues in Jamestown, prosecutors said. In January 2019, investigators searched his Forest Avenue residence and found two firearms, ammunition, crystal meth, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia. Authorities estimate Beardsley made roughly $112,000 from drug trafficking.

He was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms.

In March 2005, March 2009 and again in February 2013 Beardsley was convicted on various charges in Chautauqua County Court, including drug possession, attempted burglary and driving while intoxicated and, therefore, was barred from possessing a firearm.