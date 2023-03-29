A twice-convicted felon who was arrested for firing a gun in Dunkirk in June has been sentenced to nine years in state prison, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley also ordered Adrian E. Rivera-Salome, 25, of Dunkirk, to undergo five years of parole supervision following his release.

Rivera-Salome pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced as a violent predicate felon, Schmidt said, because of two violent felony convictions within the past 10 years.

Rivera-Salome was arrested June 17 after numerous callers told Dunkirk Police that a man was pointing a gun at people and firing shots into the air in the 400 block of Park Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbus Avenue.

Rivera-Salome, who was on parole at the time, was found with a 9 mm pistol when he was apprehended nearby.