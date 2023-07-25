A convicted felon from Jamestown who was charged with having a gun has been sentenced to nine years in prison, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt reported.

Anthony Cunningham, 44, also was ordered by Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley to receive five years of supervision after his release. Cunningham pleaded guilty June 13 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

His sentence will run concurrently with a previous sentence of eight years for violation of probation for a previous felony conviction.

Cunningham was one of 12 people arrested June 15, 2022, when the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force raided residences on Charles Street and Cowden Place. In addition to drugs, a 9mm pistol reportedly stolen in Texas was found at the Charles Street address. A drug charge against Cunningham was covered as part of his plea, Schmidt said.