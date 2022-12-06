Convicted felon sentenced to 120 months in prison for illegal gun possession

A Buffalo man will spend 10 years in prison following his third felony conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 40-year-old Ernest Green, who was convicted following a jury trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Sr.

According to prosecutors, Green was seen on video on July 26, 2020, running east from the Towne Gardens housing development shortly after a shooting in which a vehicle crashed into a tree. Police retrieved the firearm five blocks east of where the shooting had taken place.

Green was previously convicted on felony charges in 2004 and 2010. As a result of the prior two convictions, Green is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the Buffalo Police Department.