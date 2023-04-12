A convicted felon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison after pleading pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Cicelio Dias, also known as Cecelio Diaz, 54, of Buffalo, entered pleas before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Prosecutors said that a search warrant executed Sept. 16, 2021, at Dias' residence on Laird Avenu resulted in seizure of 31 grams of powdered cocaine, about 9 grams of crack cocaine, about 21 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $2,937 in cash.

Also found were a loaded handugn, a semi-automatic rifle and a loaded 9mm pistol with its serial number defaced.

Ross noted that Dias was convicted on felony charges in 1999, 2001 and 2014 in Erie County Court and is legally prohibited from having firearms and ammunition.