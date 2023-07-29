A convicted felon faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Austin Gordon, 57, of Jamestown, entered pleas before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and maximum of 50 years. He is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 7.

Prosecutors said investigators executed a search warrant on Nov. 29, 2019, at Gordon's home on Newland Avenue and found 32 grams of methamphetamine, illicit mushrooms, two guns and 454 rounds of ammunition, along with $1,642 in cash.

Gordon previously was convicted of felonies in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.