A Jamestown man with a prior conviction has been arrested and charged in a criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of drugs and a gun, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Steven Glover, 39, faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years if found guilty.

Prosecutors said Jamestown police found Glover with a pistol and a pipe containing methamphetamine residue when he was stopped for driving with a suspended license in December. In another traffic stop in February, according to prosecutors, Glaser was found with a bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Ross noted that Glover was convicted of a felony in 2019 in Chautauqua County Court and is prohibited for having a firearm.