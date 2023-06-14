A convicted Jamestown drug dealer who was on the loose for 3½ months after taking off from a halfway house is going back behind bars, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford sentenced Melvin J. Ingram, 45, to return to prison for another year following his conviction on a charge of escape.

Prosecutors said Ingram was sent to prison for 70 months in November 2018 for possessing and selling crack cocaine. On May 3, 2022, he was transferred from Federal Correctional Institute Allenwood in Pennsylvania to the CRJ Lighthouse Residential Reentry Center in Buffalo.

Ingram left the reentry center late in the morning of July 24, 2022, without permission. He was taken back into custody Nov. 10, 2022, by U.S. marshals.

