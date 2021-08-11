 Skip to main content
Convicted cocaine dealer sentenced to 41 months in prison

A convicted cocaine dealer was sentenced Wednesday to serve 41 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Malik Matthews, 22, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to distribute cocaine, Kennedy reported. He had faced a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. 

Prosecutors said Matthews sold cocaine to an individual customer more than 50 times between June 2018 and October 2019 and made a crack cocaine sale to an undercover police officer.

According to prosecutors, Buffalo police executed a search warrant at Matthews’ home on Grey Street on June 4, 2019, and seized two bags of suspected crack cocaine, three loaded guns, five digital scales and drug packaging materials.

