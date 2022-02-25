Contrabassoon taken from Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra six years ago reappears

An instrument that went missing almost six years ago from Kleinhans Music Hall is home again, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced Friday.

A contrabassoon – a woodwind instrument with a sound an octave lower than a bassoon – that disappeared from a backstage hallway in 2016 "has finally been found and returned," the orchestra said.

The orchestra did not disclose any details of how the contrabassoon wound up back with its rightful owner.

"The mystery continues," the orchestra said in its post.

A representative of the orchestra could not immediately be reached for comment.

At the time it went missing, BPO contrabassoonist Martha Malkiewicz said the thief likely didn't even know what they had taken. She went public about the theft in an effort to get it returned.

The 5-foot-long instrument, which was worth $36,000 at the time it was taken, weighs 50 pounds when it is inside its case.