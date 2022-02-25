 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Contrabassoon taken from Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra six years ago reappears
Contrabassoon taken from Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra six years ago reappears

An instrument that went missing almost six years ago from Kleinhans Music Hall is home again, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced Friday.

A contrabassoon – a woodwind instrument with a sound an octave lower than a bassoon – that disappeared from a backstage hallway in 2016 "has finally been found and returned," the orchestra said.

The orchestra did not disclose any details of how the contrabassoon wound up back with its rightful owner.

"The mystery continues," the orchestra said in its post.

A representative of the orchestra could not immediately be reached for comment.

Musician's replacement contrabassoon has 'great sound'

Musician's replacement contrabassoon has 'great sound'

Martha Malkiewicz never got her stolen contrabassoon back. But this weekend, in a pair of classics concerts, the musician with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra started over with the next best thing: A new contrabassoon manufactured by the same German company that produced the original instrument 32 years ago. For Malkiewicz, who had to play on instruments borrowed from musician

At the time it went missing, BPO contrabassoonist Martha Malkiewicz said the thief likely didn't even know what they had taken. She went public about the theft in an effort to get it returned.

The 5-foot-long instrument, which was worth $36,000 at the time it was taken, weighs 50 pounds when it is inside its case.

Malkiewicz said in 2016 she usually stored the instrument at Kleinhans when she wasn't using it to practice or perform. When the orchestra returned from a break, she discovered the instrument was gone.

She bought a replacement later that year.

