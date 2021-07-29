Consulting firm of Steve Casey, ex-deputy mayor to Byron Brown, pleads guilty to wire fraud

The media production and political consulting firm led by former Buffalo Deputy Mayor Steve Casey pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy announced Thursday.
Casey's LSA Strategies LLC pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny and faces a penalty of up to faces a penalty up to $500,000.
Casey was an aide to Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. He left City Hall to join a private development company.
In the wire fraud case, prosecutors say that between Aug. 20 and Sept. 19, 2012, LSA Strategies devised a scheme to defraud a candidate running for the New York State Senate 60th District, located in Buffalo and Tonawanda.
The candidate, who was not named in the announcement from the U.S. Attorney's office, is believed to be Charles W. Swanick, a former Erie County legislator who ran unsuccessfully on the Conservative line, against incumbent Republican Mark Grisanti in that year's election.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Casey provided consulting services to the unnamed candidate "including arranging for campaign mailings to be printed by an unnamed company."
According to prosecutors, LSA defrauded the candidate, who believed the firm was working on the campaign for free, by having a printing company, identified only as Company 1, inflate invoices for campaign mailers. The candidate paid the inflated price and the printers gave Casey's firm the cash difference.
"In total, Company 1 paid LSA $8,283.59," according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno.
Casey is believed to have been cooperating with federal and state probes into political operative G. Steven Pigeon, his former mentor.
The plea was the result of a probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 1.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.