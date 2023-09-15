New details have emerged about a fatal shooting in the Town of Concord Sept 9.

According to records provided to The Buffalo News by a law enforcement source, authorities were alerted to the shooting when Kaitlyn Ziemba, a resident of the Adams Road residence, called 911 about 8 a.m. Sept. 9 from the home to report that an "unknown man" had come on to the property and assaulted her boyfriend, Riley Mahoney, and that his father, Sean Mahoney, then shot the reported assailant.

The reported assailant was identified as Angelo Paul, 25, of Springville. The village of Springville is located within the Town of Concord.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office issued a rare joined statement to the media earlier this week, saying investigators are trying "to determine whether or not the shooting was justified."

Authorities said the shooting took place at a private residence on Adams Road and the person shot and killed was identified only as a "25-year-old male."

Police reports show that when Springville police and sheriff's deputies arrived at the property, they found Paul lying in a driveway near a pickup truck. An EMT crew determined he had died.

Investigators at the scene placed Sean Mahoney, 52, into custody and took him to the police station for further questioning. No charges have been filed in the case.

Sean Mahoney works in the village electric department. Ryan Mahoney and Ziemba run a "hobby farm" named the Clucking Ridge Farm. The three often attend Springville-Griffith Institute School Board meetings and speak out about issues including the appropriateness of content in books.

Ziemba ran unsuccessfully for the school board in May.

There is no indication that the incident last weekend was politically motivated.

Paul's funeral is scheduled Saturday. An online funeral announcement described him as an assembly technician for Moog Inc. in East Aurora who loved fishing, animals and basketball – especially the Golden State Warriors.

