Computer network restored at Buffalo Police Department

The Buffalo Police Department's computer network is back up following a hardware failure that knocked it out Friday evening and through the weekend, Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Monday.

Police officers and department staff had been filling out all paperwork by hand because of the network outage.

The breakdown was not caused by a hacker, a conclusion drawn following a review by FBI cybersecurity specialists and a third-party consultant, police said.

The failure also took down the department's email system.

The 911 system, police radios, surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras were not affected by the network problem, police said.