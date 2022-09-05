 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Computer network restored at Buffalo Police Department

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Police Department's computer network is back up following a hardware failure that knocked it out Friday evening and through the weekend, Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Monday.

Police officers and department staff had been filling out all paperwork by hand because of the network outage.

The breakdown was not caused by a hacker, a conclusion drawn following a review by FBI cybersecurity specialists and a third-party consultant, police said.

The failure also took down the department's email system.

The 911 system, police radios, surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras were not affected by the network problem, police said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News