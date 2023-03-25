Amherst Police arrested a woman for graffiti that was discovered on a sign outside an anti-abortion center in Eggertsville earlier this month.

Police said Hannah Kamke, 39, was charged today with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

CompassCare, Amherst site of 2022 firebombing, hit by graffiti The anti-abortion center, in an email sent to news organizations, blamed "pro-abortion Maoist Antifa" for defacing the sign.

Officials at CompassCare center, 1230 Eggert Road, said someone spray-painted "LIARS" on its sign around 12:30 a.m. March 17.

The center also was firebombed in 2022, but police have not made any arrests for that crime. The FBI in November released images of the suspects and their vehicle and offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Amherst Police said the FBI assisted in the investigation that led to the arrest of Kamke.