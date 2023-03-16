An anti-abortion center in Eggertsville that was firebombed in 2022 was hit by graffiti early Thursday.

Someone spray-painted "LIARS" in capital letters on a sign outside the CompassCare center, 1230 Eggert Road, around 12:30 a.m., according to the group.

CompassCare, in an email sent to news organizations, blamed "pro-abortion Maoist Antifa" for defacing the sign.

Amherst police confirmed they are investigating the reported case of criminal mischief, which was caught on video. The FBI office in Buffalo also said it is aware of the vandalism.

The spray-painting incident comes nine months after two people were seen on surveillance video smashing windows and setting fires at two locations in the building, which opened in 2019.

CompassCare provides free basic medical care and anti-abortion counseling to pregnant women. CompassCare officials have claimed the investigation into the arson case is a low priority for town police and the FBI, a charge the agencies deny.

No one has been charged in the June 7 firebombing. The FBI in November released images of the suspects and their vehicle and offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.