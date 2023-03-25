The teenager who raped and murdered Penny Brown, a well-respected Salamanca wife, mother and midwife, on Mother's Day nearly 24 years ago is scheduled to be released from prison Wednesday.

Edward M. Kindt of Salamanca, who lived near the Brown family, will walk out of Elmira Correctional Facility at 39 years old – the same age that Brown was when she was strangled to death on a recreation trail when she was jogging with her dogs.

The decision of the state Parole Board to free Kindt, who was serving a sentence of nine years to life in prison, has sparked outrage, devastation and fear among Brown's family and friends.

The family learned earlier this month that Kindt would be released, and put the word out on Facebook.

"This is a life sentence for our family and a mere 24 years for him. There are no words to describe the endless injustice we will endure. He took the spirits of so many people that day," Bradleigh, one of Brown's daughters, wrote on Facebook. "He now gets to have a whole new life at age 39, the same age he ended hers. Please continue to spread the word, and be safe."

Friends of the family created a GoFundMe page to raise money to support the family with anything they might need, "specifically, financial support for mental health resources and counseling."

"Despite a violent sexual assault record, he is NOT being added to the sex offender registry. We are devastated and outraged, but want to relay this information to the public to bring whatever awareness we can to county residents," Bradleigh Brown wrote.

Brown went to the trail near her home on a Sunday afternoon and never returned home. Her body was found just off the trail by a search party the next day, a crime that shocked the small community. Kindt was arrested a day later.

The outcome of the case prompted the passage of Penny's Law, which changed the minimum sentence for juvenile offenders convicted of murder.

Though Kindt was 15 at the time of the killing, he was charged as an adult because of the seriousness of the crime. But he was sentenced as a juvenile to nine years to life in prison.

Penny's Law changed the maximum sentence for juveniles convicted of murder to 15 years to life.

Former state Senator Catharine Young of Olean was serving in the Assembly when she and another Cattaraugus County colleague, state Sen. Patricia K. McGee of Franklinville, sponsored the law.

Kindt came up for parole every two years, and the Parole Board had always denied it. He was last interviewed by the board Feb. 17.

"We fought so hard against this day ever coming," Young said, calling Kindt a "stone cold killer."

"We passed Penny's Law to save other families from going through the agony and grief that the Brown family has endured, and to keep people safe from violent predators," she said.

Kindt's mother testified in 1999 that her adopted son had a learning disability, and had a verbal IQ of 72. She told The Buffalo News the same year he suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and as a teenager was in therapy for drinking alcohol.

Kindt faced three counts of second-degree murder and rape and weapons charges. He pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree murder, but not rape, and he does not have to register as a sex offender.

Kindt had admitted to police that he raped Brown, then strangled her with a dog leash she had been carrying.

"It's very traumatic, especially for the family," Young said of his release.

Local and state lawmakers criticized the decision of the Parole Board.

The Cattaraugus County Legislature unanimously condemned the board and urged it to revoke Kindt's release in a resolution. It stated that Kindt "engaged in a pattern of deplorable conduct and received multiple disciplinary infractions while incarcerated, including but not limited to making weapons, stalking, multiple instances of lewdness including exposing himself to a female, and repeatedly making and using drugs and alcohol," and said he "remains a threat to society."

State Sen. George Borello asked the Parole Board to reconsider and deny the release, and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio said the board had become "far too lenient." He has introduced legislation to require the board to have at least one member who is a crime victim or victim's representative and one member of law enforcement.