Collins traffic stop yields 2 felony drug arrests by Erie County Sheriff's deputies

Two people were arrested on drug possession charges Wednesday following a traffic stop on Route 62 in Collins, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, a sheriff's deputy said he saw a large amount of cash in the driver's pants and two tin foil packets that fell from the clothing of a passenger inside the vehicle. Two scales were also observed inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

A search of the passenger, 25-year-old Briella Benton of Brant, yielded 36.5 ounces of crack cocaine and 5.5 ounces of heroin. Also recovered during the search was about $3,575 in cash, according to deputies.

Benton was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic and two counts of concealing evidence, along with misdemeanor criminal impersonation after she allegedly provided deputies with a different name during the investigation.

The driver, 25-year-old Alexander Williams of Amherst, was arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic, along with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Benton and Williams were both arraigned and released after appearing in Town of Collins Court.

