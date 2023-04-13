An 18-year-old from Colden was speeding and driving without the headlights on when on the night of Feb. 20, according to police and prosecutors, she lost control of her vehicle on the ramp onto Millersport Highway and crashed, leaving three passengers dead and another hospitalized, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Jayla L. Mueller was arraigned Thursday on three counts of a second-degree manslaughter, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and violations for "imprudent speed," failure to keep right, insufficient tail lamps and driving without headlights on, before Amherst Town Court Justice Geoffrey Klein.

The crash took place about 11:30 p.m. Feb 20. Prosecutors alleged she was speeding on John James Audubon Parkway and lost control of her vehicle on the ramp to Millersport Highway.

Amherst police said that the vehicle was a 2018 Dodge sedan and that it flipped over. The crash left a "pretty wide debris field across the road," said Capt. Kevin C. Brown the morning after the crash.

Three passengers were ejected in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene: Azathiel Pabon, 18, of Buffalo; Isabella French, 19, of Buffalo; and Dakota Eldridge, 20, of Cheektowaga.

A 17-year-old passenger, Kye C. Czachorowski, 17, of Cheektowaga, who was sitting in the front seat and Mueller were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Mueller was released under supervision and is scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. May 17. If convicted on the highest charges, she faces up to 15 years in prison.