Town of Hamburg police and state troopers were seen searching a wooded area of Hamburg on Tuesday.

Hamburg police tweeted a brief statement confirming they were searching a "wooded property near Southwestern Boulevard and Big Tree Road."

They said the search was related to a "cold case."

Police clarified that the search was not related to any current cases, and that there was no threat to public safety.

A massive manhunt is underway much farther south around Warren, Pa., for Michael C. Burham, 34, of Jamestown, the escaped kidnapping suspect who is a prime suspect in the killing of a Jamestown woman.

Police did not say Tuesday which cold case they were investigating.