Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

Police said Walton had been arrested nine times before he was murdered.

After the crime, Walton was called one of the city’s “major drug dealers” by then-Chief of Detectives Angelo P. Alessandra.

“Joe was a drug dealer, but there was a good side to this man,” remembered his long-time attorney, Herbert L. Greenman, in a recent interview. “I’ve been a defense attorney for 49 years. I have represented thousands of drug defendants. Out of all of them, Joe was one of the most likeable people I’ve ever represented.”

“He loved to sit with me and tell me about his life, his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor. Shortly before he was killed, Joe was trying to get some help with his own drug use,” Greenman said.

“Do I approve of drug-dealing? No,” Greenman said. “But when you talk to people like Joe about the poverty and the crime they grew up with, you begin to understand why they got involved.”

Simonian said there were actually two homes on the Waltons’ property on Fillmore, a few blocks from East Ferry Street.