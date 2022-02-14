Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-technology security alarms and cameras.
By 1988 standards, the alarm system and video surveillance equipment were quite sophisticated. Buffalo Police said Walton also installed metal bars over the windows of the second-floor bedroom he shared with his wife, Barbara.
The probe into the murders of a reputed drug dealer and his wife is focusing on two key suspects, police said today, after confirming they found an additional $67,000 hidden in a frog sculpture in the victims’ home. Homicide police aren’t ready to make an arrest, but the investigation into the deaths of Joseph Walton and his wife, Barbara,
In the end, none of those precautions could protect the Waltons. Police said they were robbed and shot to death by someone who entered their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.
The killers tried to burn the bodies by setting fire to the residence, Buffalo Police said. They even killed the couple’s small dog.
Joseph Walton was 54, his wife was 46. They had married in 1986 and had nine children and four grandchildren between them.
Buffalo police said today they have discovered $217,000 cash hidden in a City workers used jackhammers Friday to dig out the safe, which was embedded in concrete and hidden by debris on the ground floor of the elaborate garage and apartment complex where Joseph and Barbara Walton lived at 1598 Fillmore Ave., Commissioner Ralph V. Degenhart said. “In my
More than 33 years later, the case remains unsolved.
“It’s horrible what happened to them, and horrible that it has never been solved,” said Diane Swaggard, one of Barbara Walton’s five children from a previous marriage.
Yes, Swaggard confirmed, her stepfather sold drugs.
"But he was also a man who cared for his family. My mother was a beautiful person who was baptized in the Christian Baptist church about a year before this happened,” Swaggard said.
Searching the home after the murders, police and federal agents found more than $300,000 in cash, cars and property. That included $217,800 cash and $25,000 worth of jewelry found in a safe hidden under a floor. Another $67,000 in hundred-dollar bills was found inside a large ceramic frog.
The children of Barbara and Joseph Walton, found slain in their Fillmore Avenue residence last month, will challenge the government’s attempt to seize an estimated $400,000 in property labeled by authorities as drug proceeds, the family’s lawyer said Tuesday. “Everything will be challenged,” said Norman P. Effman, a Buffalo attorney representing four of the Waltons’ children. “They’re apparently forgetting
Family members said Joseph Walton was an Army veteran and devoted football fan who met many friends at Buffalo Bills’ games. He also had many friends from a 25-year career at the General Motors plant in the Town of Tonawanda.
Swaggard said she agrees with the police theory that the murders were an “inside job,” probably committed by someone who knew about the drug money, security systems and the layout of the home.
“The place was like a fortress. Whoever committed this crime had quite possibly been in the home before,” recalled Gregory Simonian, a retired detective who was assistant chief of the Homicide Squad when the Waltons were slain.
Now 93, Simonian has been retired since 1990. He said the Walton home had the most extensive home security system he ever saw in 37 years of police work.
Police told The News the building where the Waltons were murdered had reinforced steel doors and barred windows. They said Walton had at least five remote cameras on his property, with video monitors next to his bed. They said a voice alarm sent this warning to those who attempted entry: "You have two minutes until the police arrive."
He lived a life of crime, police say, but in death, Joseph Walton may be providing local crime fighters with a $500,000 bonanza. Five weeks after the slayings of Walton, 54, a suspected Buffalo drug dealer, and his wife, Barbara, 46, police efforts to locate and take custody of the couple’s property are proceeding at full throttle. On Friday,
Several potential suspects were investigated, including a leader of a notorious drug gang, but police never obtained enough evidence to make an arrest, authorities told The Buffalo News.
An incident that occurred in an East Side tavern several nights earlier might have prompted the killers to target Walton, according to another retired investigator, former Homicide Chief Richard T. Donovan.
Joseph Walton was known to carry large amounts of cash and was not shy about it, Donovan said.
Witnesses told police that Walton had gone to the tavern “carrying a large plastic trash bag, full of cash,” Donovan recalled. “He was telling people there was a million dollars in that bag, and he was showing it off to everyone in the bar.”
Police said Walton had been arrested nine times before he was murdered.
After the crime, Walton was called one of the city’s “major drug dealers” by then-Chief of Detectives Angelo P. Alessandra.
“Joe was a drug dealer, but there was a good side to this man,” remembered his long-time attorney, Herbert L. Greenman, in a recent interview. “I’ve been a defense attorney for 49 years. I have represented thousands of drug defendants. Out of all of them, Joe was one of the most likeable people I’ve ever represented.”
“He loved to sit with me and tell me about his life, his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor. Shortly before he was killed, Joe was trying to get some help with his own drug use,” Greenman said.
“Do I approve of drug-dealing? No,” Greenman said. “But when you talk to people like Joe about the poverty and the crime they grew up with, you begin to understand why they got involved.”
Simonian said there were actually two homes on the Waltons’ property on Fillmore, a few blocks from East Ferry Street.
“There was a home in the front, but they lived in an apartment upstairs from a large garage in the back,” Simonian recalled. “You could pull a car into the garage downstairs and walk upstairs to the living quarters, which were very plush and very secure.”
Police said they found no sign of forced entry to the garage.
“I believe someone she knew was allowed into the building by Barbara Walton, when her husband was out,” Simonian said. “We believe they first killed Barbara and her dog. When Mr. Walton got home, they killed him, took the cash and set the place on fire.”
According to Donovan, investigators never learned how much money was stolen, but a search of the crime scene revealed that the killers had left a lot of cash behind.
Federal prosecutors Tuesday reached an agreement that will allow police to keep $263,150 cash and a Mercedes-Benz luxury car seized from the estate of murdered Buffalo drug dealer Joseph Walton. Survivors will get to keep the Fillmore Avenue home, a Chicago condominium apartment, $25,000 cash, jewelry and three other cars, U.S. Attorney Dennis C. Vacco said. The slayings of
Months after the crime, a battle erupted in federal court between police who sought forfeiture of the seized property as proceeds of drug trafficking, and family members who felt it should belong to them.
Police and federal agents were accused of conducting an “insensitive” investigation by Norman P. Effman, an attorney who represented four of the Waltons’ grown children after the crime. Effman said police seemed to forget that Walton had earned much of his money through his legitimate employment as a GM worker.
“The police are showing great interest in the drug involvement, but little interest in solving the murders,” Effman said three weeks after the slayings. “Two people have been killed. A murderer is on the loose.”
In her recent interview with The News, Swaggard said she felt the same way. “I always felt the police looked at this as two criminals who were killed, and they didn’t really put in much effort into solving the crime,” she said.
“That’s absolutely not true,” Simonian responded. “We know these two people had family who loved them. A lot of very good people put hard work into this case. We just never got enough evidence to take it to a grand jury.”
The dispute over the seized assets was settled in 1990, with an agreement that gave $265,150 and a Mercedes-Benz car to law enforcement agencies. The family got the rest of the cash, the jewelry, three motor vehicles, the Fillmore Avenue property and a condo apartment in Chicago.
There has been no activity in the case “in many years,” but police still want to solve the crime, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
He asked anyone with information about the case to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255 or his office at (716) 858-2424.
“These were two people who had kids and grandkids who loved them,” Flynn said. “It’s an open murder case. It’s never going to be closed, and never forgotten.”