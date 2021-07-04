Cold Case Files: A body in a car trunk sparks probe of organized crime

A friend described Carl J. Rizzo as a “hustler” – a small, hardworking man who spent his days trying to line up contracts between labor unions and the dental clinics run by his boss, Dr. Jesse D. Hyman.
In early 1980, federal agents were investigating Hyman’s clinics, including his Buffalo location on North Street and its alleged dealings with organized crime. Agents heard that union leaders – including the men who ran Laborers Local 210 in Buffalo – received kickbacks for steering their members to the Hyman clinics.
But as the investigation was beginning to intensify, Rizzo, 64, disappeared.
One of his daughters called Buffalo police on Feb. 1, 1980. She told detectives she was worried because nobody had seen or heard from Rizzo in weeks.
Thomas J. Casey, an Amherst attorney who knew Rizzo and represented Hyman, also called police to report Rizzo had disappeared.
According to Casey, who recently spoke to a Buffalo News reporter about the case, he got called on April 10, 1980, by Leo J. Donovan, chief of the Buffalo Police Homicide Bureau.
“We found Carl Rizzo today,” Casey quoted Donovan as telling him. “We found him in the trunk of a car leased by your client.”
Police said Rizzo, 64, lived at 629 Busti Ave. The car containing his body was found outside an apartment building at 578 Taunton Place in North Buffalo.
A 125-pound widower who had many friends, two daughters and five grandchildren, Rizzo died an agonizing death.
His body was wrapped in a sleeping bag in the trunk of a black Oldsmobile Toronado sedan. A rope had been tied around his neck and looped around his hands and feet.
Donovan called it an organized crime “hit” and said mobsters had used the same gruesome method to kill three other Buffalo men since the 1970s.
“It was a method of killing that the mob used to send a message,” recalled Lee Coppola, a former newsman and federal prosecutor who covered the Rizzo murder for what was then called The Buffalo Evening News. “As the victim’s legs weakened, the rope would be pulled tighter and tighter around the neck. Essentially, the victim would strangle himself.”
It was a method of death reserved for individuals “who had really upset someone in the leadership of the mob,” Coppola said.
Rizzo’s death ignited major headlines in Buffalo that month, and something that happened about a month earlier made it an even bigger story.
On March 7, 1980, Buffalo organized crime figure William “Billy the Kid” Sciolino was ambushed and murdered by gunmen at a Metro Rail construction site on Main Street.
Rizzo, an organized crime associate, was on a list of 60 Buffalo-area men who were requested to appear in federal court to provide hair and palm print samples to FBI agents who were helping with the Sciolino murder probe.
After Rizzo’s body was recovered, police said he had probably died weeks before Sciolino was killed.
Who killed Rizzo, and why? Was his murder tied to the killing of Sciolino?
Those questions remain unanswered. Buffalo police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have pursued both cases without success for nearly four decades.
“The only definite connection is that they were both organized crime hits,” said Tony Farina, a retired reporter who covered the murders for the old Buffalo Courier Express.
After Sciolino’s murder, Farina reported that Sciolino was targeted because he had become an informant against Local 210 and the Buffalo organized crime family.
He also believes that Rizzo may have been killed because mob leaders feared that he was providing information to prosecutors about Hyman’s dental clinics and kickbacks to union leaders.
Rizzo was making $500 a week to convince unions to have their members get dental services from Hyman’s clinics in Buffalo and other cities in the Northeast.
“Carl Rizzo would have been right at the top of the list of people the feds would have wanted to talk with about the clinics,” Farina said.
Former Local 210 business manager Ronald M. Fino, who was a secret FBI informer for years before abruptly leaving Buffalo with federal agents in 1989, said he did not know Rizzo to be an informant.
But Fino said the Hyman dental clinics were under investigation for paying kickbacks to union leaders, including those associated with Local 210.
“Were kickbacks paid? Absolutely. I got a kickback for $5,000,” Fino said. “I reported it to the FBI and gave them the $5,000.”
Casey, Hyman’s attorney, said Hyman was questioned by Buffalo police about Rizzo’s death.
“Jesse and I went down to the Buffalo Homicide office. Jesse didn’t know why Carl was killed, and he told the police that,” Casey said.
A dentist disappears
In the years after the Rizzo murder, Hyman and his dental clinics ran into all kinds of legal trouble.
Local 210 ended its contract with the Buffalo clinic about a year after Rizzo’s death, and city officials that year began asking questions about the clinic operations.
In 1982, a Cleveland newspaper reported that the building housing Hyman’s clinic was owned by a convicted heroin dealer from Cleveland. The drug dealer’s wife worked for Hyman at the clinic, the newspaper reported.
Two years later, Hyman, then 40 and living on Long Island, was indicted with 12 other men for racketeering. A team of government lawyers headed by Rudolph Giuliani – then the nation’s most acclaimed mob prosecutor – accused Hyman and others of running a mob-connected loansharking ring, lending money to people at a 100% interest rate and threatening them with violence if they didn’t pay.
Hyman pleaded guilty and became a witness against his co-defendants. He joined the U.S. Marshals Service Witness Security Program – often called the witness protection program – and he and his family were given new identities and moved to a secret location.
Before starting his new life, Hyman filed for bankruptcy, shut down his clinics in Buffalo and other cities, and forfeited his dental license in New York State in 1986.
“I was instructed to travel down to Miami, Florida with Jesse’s two kids and take them to a hotel, where we were met by federal marshals,” Casey said. “That was the last I ever saw of Jesse’s family. I will never forget these two kids just waving to me as the marshals took them away.”
Thirty-five years later, Casey said he doesn’t know where Hyman is or if he is still alive.
Three similar murders
Roger C. Masters, a retired Buffalo homicide detective, recalled that three other Buffalo men with mob connections were strangled in the same way that Rizzo died.
Richard J. Falise, 23, was found in 1970 behind a gas station on Connecticut Street. William A. Esposito, 29, was found behind a West Seneca apartment complex in 1976. Robert H. Reingold, 41, was found in a car trunk on the West Side, also in 1976.
“I was one of the first officers on the scene after someone reported seeing Ricky Falise’s body dumped out of a car,” Masters said. “I cut the rope because I thought he might still be alive. He wasn’t.”
No one was ever arrested in any of the strangulation cases, and Masters doubts there ever will be arrests.
“Usually, we had some idea who did it but never could get the proof,” Masters said. He explained that the people involved in such crimes rarely talked, and others who had information about the crimes were scared to talk.
Police never close the books on an unsolved homicide, and anyone with information about any of these cases can still call the Buffalo Police Cold Cases Squad at 851-4511.
Son-in-law remembers Rizzo
To family members who loved him, Carl Rizzo was more than a body stuffed into the trunk of a car.
Rizzo was a guy with a good sense of humor who loved his daughters and his five grandkids, recalled his son-in-law, Frank Heath, 87.
Heath recalled that the loss was painful for his late wife, Lucy, and other loved ones, especially because of the awful way Rizzo died and the publicity surrounding the case.
“We didn’t know any of the specifics of the work he did or the life he was living,” Heath told The News. “He would go away on work trips, but when we didn’t hear from him for two months, that was unusual. My wife called the police and made a missing persons report.”