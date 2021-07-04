Cold Case Files: A body in a car trunk sparks probe of organized crime

In 1982, a Cleveland newspaper reported that the building housing Hyman’s clinic was owned by a convicted heroin dealer from Cleveland. The drug dealer’s wife worked for Hyman at the clinic, the newspaper reported.

Two years later, Hyman, then 40 and living on Long Island, was indicted with 12 other men for racketeering. A team of government lawyers headed by Rudolph Giuliani – then the nation’s most acclaimed mob prosecutor – accused Hyman and others of running a mob-connected loansharking ring, lending money to people at a 100% interest rate and threatening them with violence if they didn’t pay.

Hyman pleaded guilty and became a witness against his co-defendants. He joined the U.S. Marshals Service Witness Security Program – often called the witness protection program – and he and his family were given new identities and moved to a secret location.

Before starting his new life, Hyman filed for bankruptcy, shut down his clinics in Buffalo and other cities, and forfeited his dental license in New York State in 1986.