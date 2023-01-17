Co-owner of transportation service given probation for defrauding Medicare

The co-owner of a medical transportation service has been sentenced to one year probation following his conviction for health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Saleh Mozeb, 67, of Buffalo, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to pay $12,619.12 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Mozeb, a one-third owner of Great Lake Transportation, was among the service's drivers who submitted phony records between September 2016 and Dec. 31, 2020, to Medical Answering Service, a management company that scheduled transportation services for Medicaid recipients.

According to prosecutors, Mozeb claimed that the Medicaid recipients had been given rides when no transportation had been provided for them.